'DWTS': Gleb Savchenko Transforms Into Drag With Shangela for Season Finale

The Dancing With the Stars Season 31 finale was memorable for many reasons — Shangela's freestyle dance notwithstanding! Between high-flying stunts and dancers dressed up as chicken legs, it had it all. One of the best parts about the performance was the fact that Shangela's pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, transformed into drag and appeared as "Natasha." Judging by the reactions to the performance on social media, fans couldn't get enough of Savchenko's new look.

Savchenko donned a full drag queen look for the DWTS Season 31 finale. During the freestyle, he was introduced as "Natasha," alongside RuPaul's Drag Race alums Laganja Estranja and Eureka. As Entertainment Weekly noted, Natasha dressed in a sparkly bodysuit, blonde wig, and a full beat. She appeared in a set that looked like Drag Race's Werk Room, which is where the performers get into drag. Shangela and Natasha then performed the rest of the routine, which ended with them both doing a death drop.

Shangela may not have won DWTS, but her freestyle routine with "Natasha" won over everyone all the same. Check out what fans are saying about their iconic performance.