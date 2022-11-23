'DWTS': Gleb Savchenko Transforms Into Drag With Shangela for Season Finale

By Stephanie Downs

The Dancing With the Stars Season 31 finale was memorable for many reasons — Shangela's freestyle dance notwithstanding! Between high-flying stunts and dancers dressed up as chicken legs, it had it all. One of the best parts about the performance was the fact that Shangela's pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, transformed into drag and appeared as "Natasha." Judging by the reactions to the performance on social media, fans couldn't get enough of Savchenko's new look. 

Savchenko donned a full drag queen look for the DWTS Season 31 finale. During the freestyle, he was introduced as "Natasha," alongside RuPaul's Drag Race alums Laganja Estranja and Eureka. As Entertainment Weekly noted, Natasha dressed in a sparkly bodysuit, blonde wig, and a full beat. She appeared in a set that looked like Drag Race's Werk Room, which is where the performers get into drag. Shangela and Natasha then performed the rest of the routine, which ended with them both doing a death drop. 

Shangela may not have won DWTS, but her freestyle routine with "Natasha" won over everyone all the same. Check out what fans are saying about their iconic performance. 

Wow

Savchenko, er, Natasha blew fans away with the freestyle, which was the last dance of the season. It was just the cherry on top of the cake.

prevnext

Well Done

Fans gave their props to Savchenko for embracing Shangela's world by doing the performance in full drag. He nailed it.

prevnext

Historic

Shangela and Natasha's freestyle performance was nothing short of iconic. Fans will remember it for seasons to come.

prevnext

Amazing

The amazingness was almost too much for some viewers to handle. Honestly? Understandable.

prevnext

Everything

Savchenko went all out for his Natasha transformation. Talk about an icon.

prevnext

Loved It

Shangela and Natasha's freestyle performance was the talk of the night. It blew everyone else away.

prevnext
0comments

Obsessed

The pair's freestyle was the best way to end Season 31. It was such a joy to watch.

prev
Start the Conversation

of