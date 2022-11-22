'Dancing With the Stars': Winner for Season 31 Revealed in Disney+ Finale

Dancing With the Stars has a new Mirrorball champion! Monday night's finale saw the final couples competing for the title of Season 31 winner: Wayne Brady (and pro partner Witney Carson), Charli D'Amelio (Mark Ballas), Shangela (Gleb Savchenko) and Gabby Windey (Val Chmerkovskiy). Continue on to see who won the Mirrorball (if you were not already watching via Disney+)!

Tyra Banks first announced fourth and third place, naming Shangela and Savchenko in fourth and Brady and Carson in third. That meant it came down to D'Amelio/Ballas vs. Windey/Chmerkovskiy. Based on a combined total of judges' scores and fan votes, Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas won Dancing With the Stars Season 31.

The final ranking for Dancing With the Stars Season 31 is as follows:

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy Wayne Brady and Witney Carson Shangela and Gleb Savchenko Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach Selma Blair and Sasha Farber (bowed out for health reasons) Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd

Dancing With the Stars now airs exclusively on Disney+ after ABC cut ties with the series earlier this year. (Click here for information on how to subscribe to Disney+.) All episodes from Season 31 are now available to watch.