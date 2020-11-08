'DWTS': Gleb Savchenko Addresses Wife's Cheating Allegations, Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors

✖

On Friday, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko announced he and his wife, Elena Samodanova, had split after 14 years of marriage. Since the news emerged, the estranged couple has been plagued by rumors, with Samodanova even alleging that the professional dancer had been recently cheating on her. Some individuals have even speculated that Savchenko and his dancing partner, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, were a romantic item, a rumor that the reality star has denied. Savchenko has since addressed his estranged wife's claims and rumors that he has been getting close with his DWTS partner.

"While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed," Savchenko told E! News. "My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing." He added, "It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: Private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same."

Savchenko's statement addressed the fact that Samodanova engaged in an interview with PEOPLE following their split. In the interview, she alleged that her estranged husband had been cheating on her for some time before they parted ways. "After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough," Samodanova told PEOPLE. "Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong. Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart."

"No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn," she continued to tell PEOPLE, in an article published on Saturday. "Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way. My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls." Savchenko and Samodanova were married for 14 years prior to their recent split. The pair share two daughters, Olivia and Zlata.