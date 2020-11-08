'Dancing With the Stars': Gleb Savchenko and Chrishell Stause's Recent Fight Under Scrutiny After Pro's Divorce News

✖

Gleb Savchenko's divorce from his wife of 14 years has raised questions and courted accusations against the Dancing With the Stars pro and his partner this season, Chrishell Stause. The Netflix star was eliminated on the latest episode of the dancing competition series. The divorce hit the headlines only days after the elimination.

The latest reports point to a fight the reality partners had weeks ago and its potential connection to the divorce. Elena Samodanova, Savchenko's wife, claimed the dancing pro was allegedly cheating on her, with many instantly speculating that Savchenko and Stause may be at the center.

One aspect lending weight to the rumors and speculation is a fight Stause and Savchenko had on the show a few weeks before her exit plays a part. According to Page Six, the couple were the talk of the set and the fight upset the Selling Sunset star to the point that she couldn't do press after the show. To apologize, the dancer sent the reality star flowers, with Stause posting a photo of the bouquet to Instagram.

"Ok full disclosure, [Gleb Savchenko] and I had our first fight-ha! If apologies look like THIS, I guess it's not so bad!!" the Netflix personality wrote. "We both care so much and I love the passion he brings to what he does. We are working on me picking up some of his strict Russian nature, and I am softening him up with a little southern charm."

The flower post came back in October, four weeks into the competition. Presently, the divorce is fresh and Savchenko's wife is making accusations of infidelity, including some apparent shade at a "recent inappropriate relationship."

"After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I've decided enough is enough.... Gleb's ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart," Samodanova told PEOPLE. "No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn. Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way. My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls."

Stause and Savchenko have both commented somewhat on the statement, with the Netflix star citing her own recent divorce and its public nature. Meanwhile, the Dancing With the Stars pro lamented his wife's decision to go public, delivering a statement to E! News. "It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: Private," he told the outlet. "I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same."