'Dancing With the Stars': Chrishell Stause Reacts to Dance Partner Gleb Savchenko's Split From Wife

Dancing With the Stars contestant Chrishell Stause sought to shut down rumors of a relationship between herself and her pro dance partner, Glab Savchanko, amid his divorce. On Friday, Savchenko and dancer Elena Samodanova announced plans to separate after 14 years of marriage. Savchenko and Samodanova are parents to two daughters, Olivia and Zlata.

Stause, who stars on Netflix's Selling Sunset, shared a statement on her Instagram Story late Friday night. "I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena's split," she wrote, calling it "unfortunate" that their split "caused rumors to swirl" about her personal life. She went on to reference her own divorce from actor Justin Hartley, adding that she would "not wish this on anyone."

"As you can imagine, the countless hours of training and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more," Stause concluded. "I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time." A source late told E! News Stause and Savchenko had "intense chemistry" during their time on the show, but she would "never interview" in his private life. "She would never do that, but can't deny the chemistry they have," the source said.

Another source told E! News Stause and Savchenko "obviously" had good chemistry, but are just friends. "Gleb and Chrishell aren't dating and Chrishell wasn't the cause of the split," the insider said. Savchenko and Samodanova were "going to split" before Dancing With the Stars began and "haven't been getting along," the insider said.

Savchenko published an old photo of his family on Instagram Friday, alongside a statement sharing the sad news. "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage," he wrote in part. "We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them."

Samodanova also published a photo of the former couple in her Instagram Story. "After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to the end," she wrote. Later, she shared a cryptic quote on Instagram, alongside a broken-heart emoji. "I don't hate you, I'm just disappointed you turned into everything you said you'd never be," the quote read.

Stause and Savchneko were eliminated during Monday's episode of Dancing With the Stars. After the series ended, Stause reflected on the relationship she built with Savchenko in a post-show essay for Entertainment Tonight. Stause called Savchenko a "lifelong friend" and said they "became so bonded through this process."