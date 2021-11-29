‘Counting On’ Fans Think Another Duggar Is Finally Engaged

Are Counting On son Jeremiah Duggar and his girlfriend Hannah Wissmann engaged? The former TLC personality, 22, just sparked rumors that he might be planning a wedding just weeks after announcing he and Wissmann, 23, were dating. Fans began to speculate if the couple was ready to take the next step in their relationship after Wissmann shared a photo arm-in-arm with her boyfriend, looking out beneath a large wooden cross.

“All my life You have been faithful / All my life You have been so, so good / With every breath that I am able / I will sing of the goodness of God,” Wissmann captioned her picture, using lyrics from the song “Goodness of God” before adding, “From a heart overflowing with gratitude, Happy Thanksgiving to each one of you!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

People in the comments section speculated that the physical closeness between the two was typical of only engaged couples in the Duggar family, which has strict guidelines when it comes to courting and dating. Others thought Wissmann’s white or light pink dress was indicative of an engagement. While Duggar and Wissmann were rumored to have been dating since last year, they only announced their relationship on Oct. 27. “Never been so happy. Never felt so blessed!!” Duggar wrote alongside a photo with Wissmann at the time. “Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives! We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future.”

The Duggar family is also currently preparing for Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial, which is set to begin Nov. 30. Josh was arrested on April 29 and charged with one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography, with Special Agent Gerald Faulkner telling the court later that the material that authorities discovered on Josh’s computer is “in the top five of the worst of the worst that I’ve ever had to examine.”

Josh’s arrest occurred just six days after he and his wife, Anna Duggar, announced they were expecting their seventh child. Tuesday, Anna shared that she had given birth to her seventh child, a baby girl named Madyson Lily Duggar. Josh has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him but faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 on each count if found guilty.