'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson and Husband Christian Huff Recreate Her Parents' Beach Maternity Photo

Sadie Robertson Huff and Christian Huff are dead ringers for Willie and Korie Robertson as they recreate the Duck Dynasty stars' maternity shot on the beach! The pregnant reality TV star paid homage to her parents as she showed off her baby bump in a blue striped swimsuit on the beach, while Huff imitated Willie perfectly by sticking out his Hawaiian shirt-clad belly.

"mom and dad your pose was truly timeless," Sadie captioned the photo shared to Instagram Tuesday. which racked up glowing comments from her followers. Many declared she "nailed it" with the throwback photo, while another wrote, "Okay this is definitely your guys greatest pictures ever!!" Another chimed in, "Might be my favorite pic you’ve ever posted!"

Sadie and her husband revealed earlier this month that their first child will be a little girl, showering themselves with pink paint during their sex reveal. "Baby Huff," the couple wrote alongside the announcement. "BABY GIRL WE LOVE YOUUUU," the mom-to-be captioned the photo, adding later with another photo of the reveal that she was "still giddy and seeing pink when I close my eyes."

Sadie and Christian married in November 2019, and announced last month they were expecting their first child. "SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! Baby we already adore you," the mom-to-be captioned a photo with her husband and their first sonogram. Weeks later, she announced she had tested positive for COVID-19, sharing alongside a photo from her hospital stay that it was one of the "most challenging things" in her life to recover. "Thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well. I'm no longer in the hospital ... and I have just about fully recovered," she wrote at the time.

The Louisiana native added on her WHOA That's Good podcast that she, mom Korie and sister Bella all caught the coronavirus at the same time, and that she was initially asymptomatic until her husband began to show symptoms. "And sure enough, two days later I was full-on COVID," she continued, listing her symptoms as brain fog, body aches, and a loss of taste and smell, as well as difficulty sleeping. "All the physical pain on top of the loneliness of it, the isolation of it, makes you feel this depression that is something that I’d never experienced before," she continued. "I'm not going to lie, I cried a lot. It’s really a dark sickness."