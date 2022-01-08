‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Contracts COVID-19 and the Flu

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson is not only dealing with a bout of COVID-19, but she’s also navigating the flu. According to PEOPLE, Robertson revealed that she contracted “flurona,” which is a combination of COVID-19 and the flu. Unfortunately, that’s not the only issue that she’s dealing with. The reality star also shared that while she’s dealing with these illnesses, her home has been invaded by rats.

On Instagram, Robertson captioned a short clip of her 7-month-old daughter Honey and her husband Christian Huff by writing that she’s had a very “interesting” start to her year. She explained that she was forced to miss out on attending an event in person after contracting both COVID-19 and the flu. Robertson wrote, “It started off by me getting FLURONA (flu + covid) (yikes) so obviously I was so bummed to miss passion but I was so thankful that God gave me the strength to still preach my message to an empty room despite being so sick.” Things only went from bad to worse for Robertson and her family.

“Then as we were on our way home from ATL we got a call that we have a couple of rats invading our home and those little guys are doing some workkk,” she continued. “So we couldn’t go home. It’s day 4 of not being able to get them and being out of our house. It’s disgusting and we are exhausted from getting over sickness and being out of our home.” Even though this was a less than ideal situation for Robertson, she is, thankfully, on the mend. Although, she probably won’t be watching Ratatouille anytime soon.

“so here we are floating around trying to make the most of it,” the Duck Dynasty star added. “Thankful to be healthy now. Lord, help us to consider it joy!” Robertson ended her caption by sharing a joke about the mouse-centric Disney film, writing, “P.s. I’m sad to say ratatouille the movie hits different now.” Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that Robertson has had to deal with COVID-19. While she was pregnant with her daughter in 2020, she dealt with the illness. In December 2020, she told PEOPLE that dealing with COVID-19 was “the hardest thing” to happen to her during the course of her pregnancy. At the time, she said, “Seriously, my heart goes out to every single pregnant person with COVID and everybody with COVID.”