‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Gives Promising Health Update on Daughter’s Hospitalization

Sadie Robertson is giving a health update on her newborn daughter amid her hospitalization for the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Robertson, 24, revealed last week that Honey James, 4 months, had been hospitalized. On Saturday, the Duck Dynasty alum shared an update that Honey was doing better and that she and her husband Christian Huff wearable to bring their baby back home.

“YALL WE GET TO GO HOME!!!! (YAY) [heart eyes emoji],” the new mom wrote on Instagram. “4 days in the hospital and this girl is happy to go home!” She shared that Honey was “still very congested with a bad cough, but her oxygen was good enough to get better from home.” She and Huff thanked fans and “everyone who prayed for us,” writing, “We truly did feel your prayers! We didn’t expect to come home today and so we are very happy. Thank you, God!”

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes cold-like symptoms and is especially common in infants, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with almost all children contracting an RSV infection by their second birthday.

Robertson said she publicly revealed Honey’s sickness because she wanted to share her story with her followers because “so many around the world are going through this.” “The past few days have been very tough. Watching your child sick is one of the most heartbreaking things. Seeing her little struggle brings me to tears like, I have never cried, but seeing her strength has given me smiles I have never smiled,” she wrote. “The love I have for this girl is unmatched. She makes us laugh when we want to be crying, because of her wild and sweet fighter spirit.”

Robertson and Huff welcomed Honey earlier this year on May 11, announcing the big news a day after her birth. “We saw a million little miracles yesterday — the best one being this girl right here… Honey,” Robertson captioned photos from the hospital. “The pure goodness of God. Story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness.”

In July, Robertson revealed that Honey got “stuck” during birth, leading to a dangerous situation, reports E! News. “In that moment, every second counts and they couldn’t get her out for two minutes and 10 seconds,” Robertson explained. “I knew something was wrong because of the pain, and the doctor [had] just told me, ‘Next push, she’s here.’” After Honey was born, the doctors checked to see if the baby’s shoulder was not broken, and were surprised that it was not.