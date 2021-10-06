‘Duck Dynasty’: Sadie Robertson Reveals Future Baby Plans

Just months after welcoming daughter Honey James, her first child with husband Christian Huff, Sadie Robertson already has babies on her mind. The Duck Dynasty alum officially became a mom-of-one when Honey arrived on May 11, and now five months into her parenthood journey, Robertson recently revealed that she and Huff are hoping to one day make their little girl a big sister.

Opening up about her future hopes for her family, Robertson told E! News in a recent interview that she and her husband want to have three or four kids, though they haven’t yet been able to commit to a number. She told the outlet, “one day we’ll say four kids, one day we’ll say three.” While Robertson didn’t reveal how soon they plan to add to their family, she did reveal that she and Huff are strongly considering adoption. Roberton’s own parents, Korie and Willie Robertson, adopted three children, and Robertson said she has “seen the beauty of it, what a blended family can look like from adoption.” For now, though, the proud parents are enjoying life as a family of three and watching their little girl grow.

“I’m like, ‘Stay this little forever!’ I just love it. Honestly, she just started holding her bottle by herself and I was so proud. It’s just the little milestones and the day-to-day things that make me so proud and just so happy to be her mom,” Robertson said of Honey. “She’s been smiling a lot, and she just started laughing and it is the best moment. I look forward to it every time I’m with her, just to see her smile or try to make her laugh. We’re in a really fun season right now.”

After announcing in October that they were expecting their first child together, Robertson and Huff welcomed little Honey on May 11. The couple shared the exciting news on social media, where Robertson wrote, “we saw a million little miracles yesterday – the best one being this girl right here… Honey.” Speaking with E! News, Robertson credited the difficult experiences both she and Huff have encountered since Honey’s birth — Robertson previously opened up about her experience with postpartum anxiety, and Honey was recently hospitalized with RSV – for strengthening their relationship. She told the outlet, “the challenge and the authenticity that we have experienced together and the vulnerability has made us so much closer together. We’ve just seen each other walk through some hard things and it’s made us love each other and appreciate each other more. Christian has been a rock, he has been so great to us and has just loved Honey so well, which makes me love him even more.”

Robertson and Huff became engaged in June 2019 and tied the knot on her family’s Louisiana farm in November 2019. Robertson was spotlighted alongside her family on Duck Dynasty. The series aired from 2012 to 2017. She also competed on Dancing with the Stars in Season 19 alongside pro dancer Mark Ballas.