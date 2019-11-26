‘Duck Dynasty’ Daughter Sadie Robertson Marries Christian Huff at Her Parents’ Home

Sadie Robertson and and Christian Huff are officially husband and wife! The Duck Dynasty daughter and her fiancé said “I do” in a ceremony all their own on her family’s Louisiana farm Monday in front of more than 600 guests, reports PEOPLE.

“Christian is so kind and so affirming of who I am as a person. He makes me a lot stronger. I just feel like equally, we make each other better when we’re together,” Robertson gushed of her now-husband to the outlet ahead of her big day. “When somebody makes you better and they’re you’re best friend in the world, you don’t want to spend a day without them. So we’re excited to not have to spend the day without each other. I love his adventurous spirit in life, how much my family loves him, so we’re excited to be able to officially call him family.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After getting engaged in June, the couple tied the knot in a personalized evening ceremony on her family’s transformed tennis court, with some of Robertson’s Dancing With the Stars Season 19 castmates, Alfonso Ribeiro and Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure, watching their nuptials.

“We’re having it on a tennis court, which is kind of unique and fun,” Robertson said of her ceremony. “Christian and I both love to play tennis and every time we’re home, we play tennis on this court. So we’re like, ‘Well, what if we transformed the court?’ So we’re taking off the net, taking off everything. We’re laying down AstroTurf and lights everywhere all over the fence and white roses. So it’ll actually feel like this nice garden.”

After their ceremony, Robertson and Huff joined family and friends in a night time outdoor reception.

“Christian and I both love night; we love the stars and the moon, so I think all of it together is going to be so magical,” Robertson said. “There’s going to be tons of lights, Christmas lights everywhere. Lots of white roses and greenery. It’s going to be very romantic and elegant.”

Even with all the wedding details on her mind, the DWTS runner-up couldn’t help but gush over her husband-to-be.

“There’s definitely a million things,” Robertson said of what she loves most about her beau. “I think the most obvious is, everybody knows my faith is really important to me and his faith is the most important thing to him, so I think having Jesus at the center is really what makes our relationship work. And it makes it exciting because we’re equally as passionate about this hope we have.”

“We’re excited to be married and live together, do life fully together and just become one. We’re pumped! We cannot wait,” Robertson added. “There’s a lot of things in life that I feel like might be scary to jump into, but this, there’s never been more peace. I’m just really excited.”

Photo credit: David Livingston/Getty Images