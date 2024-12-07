‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson Battling Alzheimer’s Disease

Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, revealing the news in the latest episode of the Unashamed with The Robertson Family podcast. According to TMZ, Jase Robertson tells listeners that his father is dealing with a blood disease on top of a brain disorder, noting that the good days seem to be far in the past for Robertson.

The diagnosis notes that Robertson is still in the early stages, though he’s struggling due to his other longtime conditions. Dementia is the general blanket term for memory loss and other drops in language and problem-solving that become severe enough to affect day-to-day life.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. They add that other types include Vascular, Lewy Body, and Frontotemporal dementia.

Early warning signs for the condition involve problems with short-term memory, keeping track of your purse or wallet, paying your bills, planning and preparing meals, remembering appointments, and any travel beyond your daily zone.

The disease has no cure and will progress over time, with three treatments available currently, including donanemab and lecaneab, that can help reduce the severity of the disease if caught early in the process. Beyond the formalities, it is still a difficult diagnosis to deal with for anybody and their family.

It is one thing to lose a person, which is a normal certainty as time moves forward. But those dealing with dementia and Alzheimer’s are already struggling to handle their own world on a daily basis. Maybe allowing them this kind of room to breathe and relax is important.