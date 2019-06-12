‘Duck Dynasty’ Daughter Sadie Robertson and Fiance Christian Huff Reveal New Engagement Photos, Video

Former Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson is officially engaged, and she and her fiance and shouting it loud and proud on social media.

Christian Huff presented Robertson with a ring and a request on Sunday, and she was happy to say yes. The reality star turned motivational speaker started dating Huff sometime in the summer of 2018. After about a year, they are prepared to tie the knot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Robertson and Huff posted a trickle and photos and videos from their engagement on Instagram over the last few days. They also showed fans how they celebrated with their families, and later even made a 20-minute-long video blog about their relationship so far.

Robertson, 22, has grown up right before fans’ eyes, so this was an especially emotional announcement for some. The young author is the granddaughter of Phil Robertson, founder of Duck Commander. Through her parents, Willie and Korie Robertson, she appeared often on Duck Dynasty over the years, before the series was canceled.

Robertson also competed on Dancing with the Stars in Season 19, and even tried her hand at acting in God’s Not Dead 2 and I’m Not Ashamed. Finally, Robertson found her footing with motivational books and lectures focusing on traditional Christian values for a contemporary world.

Robertson is living those values in her relationship with Huff, as her posts make clear. here is a look at their picturesque engagement.

Caught on Video

Robertson shared the news of her engagement in a dramatic video, scored with soaring music and filmed from various angles. She even had an overhead view, apparently rising on a drone.

Huff made his proposal in an idyllic farm setting surrounded by white fences, with a kind of rustic picnic set up all around them. He carried Robertson there in his arms before getting down on one knee. It is unclear how much a surprise the proposal was, considering the elaborate set up of staging, cameras and placement.

Instant Reaction

Robertson shared her “instant reaction” to the proposal in another post, consisting of four pictures from the scene. Three of them showed her jumping into Huff’s arms in various ways, and the last showed the two embracing in the waning sunlight.

“This is like a dream, but way better because I actually got to wake up today and it is all REAL,” Robertson wrote. “We are overwhelmed by all of your love and excitement for us. I’m really engaged to my favorite person ever! I’m blown away by the love this man shows me in the details of everyday, but especially yesterday.”

“You’re so intentional Christian Huff and you are so wildly loved by your fiancé,” she went on. “Now that I’m done writing this caption I’m going to go run back into your arms and keep celebrating what God did. I love you today and I’ll love you forever.”

Joyful

As “intentional as the proposal was, Robertson and Huff found some time for their signature goofiness as well. One of the most candid shots from their picnic showed Huff apparently spinning with Robertson in his arms. She had her eyes closed, her head back and her arms out in celebration, and it was clear how genuinely happy the young couple was.

Goodnight

Robertson’s last post from the proposal showed her kissing Huff. He had his hands cradling her face while hers were pressed up against his chest, although the ring was not visible from the right. She captioned the photo simply: “&goodnight.”

Saying Thanks

Robertson next posted a shot of her and Huff rejoining friends and family to celebrate the successful engagement. She thanked them, as well as her followers for always celebrating with her.

“BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!!!! Wow y’all, thank you for celebrating with me all over the world! I wish I could hug every one of you and I’m working on thanking all of you, but just know my heart is truly so full,” she wrote.

“I feel so loved by my friends, family, and everyone who is following along my journey,” she went on. “I am so humbled and thankful for the life God has allowed me to live and I hope to live it all for HIS GLORY! 22 has already been the sweetest blessing. I can’t wait to walk into it with all of you and my sweet fiancé! Thank you everyone XOXO!”

Huff’s Post

Huff made a few posts of his own after the engagement, including a few photos from the proposal that were not in Robertson’s album. He also included a long, incredulous love note to his new fiance.

“Best day of my life that i really don’t know how to put it into words other than that I’m so thankful for the lords provision,” he wrote. “[Sadie Robertson] you’re everything that i could have ever dreamed of and so much more. I love you more than words and i love getting to celebrate who God created you to be.”

“You are my best friend and favorite person in the world and not to mention the most beautiful human I’ve ever seen,” he continued. “You are captivating beyond words my love. Cheers to a lifetime of self sacrificial love with the lord being at the center of everything we do. ‘If God is for us, then who could ever be against us?’”

“Here’s to a lifetime of loving and celebrating you everyday the best way i know how to!” Huff concluded.

Friends and Family

Robertson posted a huge album of pictures from her celebration with friends and family. It included a few familiar faces for Duck Dynasty fans, as well as a heart-warming multi-generational group shot.

Engagement Vlog

Finally, Robertson and Huff filmed a 20 minute video explaining their relationship and discussing their journey to betrothal. The couple spoke to the camera vlog style, thanking fans and followers for their support.

“Thank you everyone for celebrating this sweet season with us!” Robertson wrote beneath the video. “We couldn’t be more happy!”