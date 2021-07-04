'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson Shares Glimpse of Nursery in Photo of New Baby

✖

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson welcomed her first child, daughter Honey, in early May with her husband, Christian Huff. Since then, the new mom has been sharing many updates about her growing family on Instagram. Most recently, she took to Instagram to give her fans a peek at baby Honey's nursery.

In the photo, Huff can be seen gazing down at the couple's daughter in her nursery. Baby Honey sits underneath a mobile of sorts which has a series of stuffed animals connected to it. If you look closely at the background of the photo, you can see what appears to be a series of sonogram photos. Additionally, there's a photo of Huff and Robertson as well as a piece of paper with Honey's footprints adorably adorned on it. Fans will also take note that there's a blanket adorned with Honey's name on it that is placed alongside her crib. Robertson didn't just post this lovely photo. The snap came alongside an incredibly sweet message about how she originally met her husband years prior.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson Huff (@legitsadierob)

"sitting here trying to figure out how I met this cute boy on the beach just 3 years ago from today, and right now as i type that cute boy is my husband looking at our daughter in her nursery (!!!!!!!!)," Robertson captioned the snap. She added, "GOD, YOU ARE GOOD! @christian_huff." In response, Huff commented on the photo to write, "Love you," along with a heart emoji. As previously mentioned, Robertson gave birth to the couple's first child in early May. The Duck Dynasty star announced the news on Instagram by posting a series of photos, including one in which the new parents snuggle their baby girl shortly after her birth.

"we saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey," Robertson wrote along with a yellow heart emoji. "the pure goodness of God. story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness." Robertson and Huff, who wed in November 2019, announced that they were expecting in October 2020. At the time, they posed together with Robertson's ultrasound photos to share the happy news. She captioned the photo by writing, in part, "you are already loved and already believed in. Can't wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life."