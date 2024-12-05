‘The 100’ Stars Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley’s Real-Life Love Story

After starring at different times on Australian soaps Home and Away and Neighbours, Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley finally shared the screen when they starred as Clarke Griffin and Bellamy Blake in the CW’s The 100. While fans clamoring for an on-screen Bellarke romance were ultimately left disappointed by the time The 100 wrapped its seven-season run in 2020, it turned out that Taylor and Morley had a blossoming real-life love story off camera.

In the midst of Season 6, the actors shocked fans when they went public with their relationship in June 2019 by announcing they had married a month prior on May 5, 2019. Taylor dropped the shocking announcement on Twitter (now X), where she shared a photo of their private, romantic Hawaiian nuptials, writing, “Recently I married my best friend and soul mate @WildpipM. We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time.”

Morley also confirmed the news, sharing on his own since-delated account, “It is with such a full heart that I call @MisElizaJane my wife. This is something we both cherish very deeply and are beyond happy. Please remember to be respectful and kind to one another. Be well be kind.”

The announcement took many by surprise, as neither Taylor nor Morley had previously revealed they were in a relationship. The couple first sparked friendship when they landed roles on the post-apocalyptic, sci-fi, drama series The 100, playing enemies-turned-friends Clarke and Bellamy. As the series came to an end in 2020, Taylor sweetly wrote in a message of gratitude to the show and the cast and crew, “last but not least, thank you to my husband, @wildpip_morley who told me 7 years ago that we had to look out for one another. Little did I know then that meant not just on set but for the rest of our lives. You are my person and I thank my lucky stars this show brought us together.”

Although the couple has opted to keep much of their romance out of the spotlight in the years since that big reveal, Taylor later opened up about their whirlwind romance in a July 2020 Instagram post, revealing that their romance began to blossom in 2019 as they “bonded over the hurt of breaking up, as friends do, and talked about the daunting process of being single again. We laughed and cried. It felt like the relationship between us could be evolving but it was too soon for both of us.” According to Taylor, in March 2019, “something changed” between them.

“I was unpacking the apartment Nina and I had just signed a one year lease on and Bob had come up to finish packing up the apartment he lived in during shooting,” she continued. “He came over to help set up our new place when out of the blue — he asked me out on a date. It seemed silly as we’d been friends for so long, in fact, I thought he was joking! But I laughed and yes… To our surprise, the date was a success. Honestly, it was as if someone had switched on a light, and we were truly seeing each other for the first time.”

When they traveled back to Australia to visit their families, Taylor said they began talking about the future, recalling how in April of that year, “while sitting on the porch of his sister’s house while looking out over the farm we talked about the future, what we wanted our lives to be.” They realized they “wanted all the same things… And just as easily as that conversation came, so did the proposal. We said, ‘We want this life, we want it together, so let’s not waste any more time and get married.’ One month later, we were wed on a mountain top in Hawaii.”

Now in a happy marriage of five years, Taylor and Morley have taken on a new important role: parents. The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Henry, in March 2022. The couple has continued to keep their personal lives private, though they do occasionally share glimpses into their lives, including Father’s Day and Mother’s Day celebrations.