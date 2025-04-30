‘Duck Dynasty’ Revival Premiere Date Revealed

The Duck Dynasty revival is getting a new premiere date in June after previously being set for the end of May.

After eight years off the air, the Robertson family is returning with a brand new series, Duck Dynasty: The Revival, which will now debut its 10-episode first season Sunday, June 1, on A&E.

The revival, which was originally announced in January, was originally scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, May 28. All of the episodes of Season 1 will now air on Sundays. The series has already been greenlit for a second season.

Bryan Tarnowski/A&E

Duck Dynasty: The Revival reunites audiences with the Robertson family “as they balance life, family, and the future of their Louisiana-based business,” the network teases. The series will feature Willie and Korie Robertson alongside “beloved family members” Miss Kay, Uncle Si, and the next generation of Robertsons.

“Going back on A&E feels a little like going back home,” Willie and Korie said in a statement at the time. “We’re thankful for all who have followed along as our family has grown and expanded and can’t wait to get cameras rolling again on all our new adventures, or perhaps misadventures.”

Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson attend the "Duck Commander Musical" premiere at the Crown Theater at the Rio Hotel & Casino on April 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival is produced by Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios and Tread Lively Productions for A&E. Brent Montgomery, Courtney White, Will Nothacker, and Gardner Reed executive produce for Spoke Studios, and Jeff Conroy is the showrunner and executive producer. Korie, Willie, and John Luke Robertson, as well as Zach Dasher, executive produce for Tread Lively. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Sean Gottlieb, and Jonathan Partridge executive produce for A&E.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival premieres on Sunday, June 1 at 9 p.m. ET on A&E.