‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson Gives Exciting News About Reboot

Duck Dynasty fans, get excited! Although it’s been seven years since the A&E show ended its 11-season run, Willie Robertson revealed last week that a new version of the reality show is returning. Robertson, who is the CEO of the family business Duck Commander, appeared one The Tucker Carlson Show last week and confirmed he and his family are “getting back in production” on a new show, which he described as “the next generation of Duck Dynasty.”

“So my kids are older,” he said. “Well, 2017 to 2024… a lot’s happened. The cast has grown up. So yeah, back with A&E, we met, and they said, ‘Hey, are you guys interested in kinda redoing the show?’ And it felt like the time was right… met with the family, prayed about it, and said, ‘Yeah, I think so.’ The kids were excited.”

The show, which centered around the Robertson family and their duck hunting business in West Monroe, Louisiana, debuted on A&E in March 2012. It ran for 12 seasons until April 2017. It spawned several spinoffs, including Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty, Going Si-Ral, In the Woods with Phil and Duck Family Treasure.

Robertson did not give specifics about what the new show will entail, but he spoke about the fan impact of the original series. “When you talk to people, and they tell you how much that meant to them… I can’t tell you how many people who are like, ‘Me and my dad used to watch together,’ or ‘My mom passed away and it was the only thing we could laugh at together,’” he told Carlson.

“It’s really inspiring [and] it’s good to make something that, especially when it came out originally, it was pretty much a bright light among a lot of, you know, some dark stuff out there,” he continued.

Robertson, 52, has been married to Korie Robertson since 1992. The couple shares six children: John Luke, Sadie, Will, Rowdy, Bella and Rebecca. Duck Commanders was founded in 1973 by family patriarch Phil Robertson. Today, the multi-million-dollar business is run by Willie and employs his brother Jase and Uncle Si.