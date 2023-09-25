'Duck Dynasty' Couple Welcomes New Baby

The Duck Dynasty family just got a little bigger. Series star John Luke Robertson and his wife Mary Kate Robertson are officially parents of three after they welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Wells, on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The little one joins the couple's two older children, son John Shepherd and daughter Ella Kathryn Robertson.

"Precious Wells arrived September 12th! Just the most amazing gift from God," Mary Kate announced her son's birth on Instagram on Sept. 19. The birth announcement included an adorable first-look at the couple's newborn, little Wells sleeping soundly in a white sweater with his name spelled out in blue. The news was met with plenty of celebrations, with Carlin Bates commenting, "Aww...he is precious." The little one's grandmother, Korie Robertson, who is John Luke's mom and wife to Duck Dynasty star Willie Roberston, also celebrated the family's latest arrival by sharing a series of adorable snapshots.

"One week with our newest little miracle! Wells Robertson I love you so!! You are the cutest little guy, and we seriously can't get enough of your sweetness," she wrote. "Shep and Ella have been hoping for a brother and here you are!! They are the best big brother and sister you could possibly imagine, don't worry they're going to teach you all the things! And your mom and dad are absolutely amazing! You are infinitely loved, hoped for, cheered on, dreamed of, prayed for...We will be with you through all of life's ups and downs...We are yours and you are ours! Welcome to the fam, sweet Wells! We love you."

Little Wells' arrival came five months after John Luke and Mary Kate first announced they were expecting. In April, the couple shared the exciting news that the Robertson family dynasty would be growing by posting an adorable family photo that included a series of ultrasound photos. Mary Kate captioned the post, "Full hands, full hearts!!! Excited for this fall!"

The happy couple and newly-certified parents of three married in June 2015 after becoming engaged in October 2014. To pop the question, John Luke presented his then-to-be-wife with a photo album that included a picture of her engagement ring on the last page. The couple went on to tie the knot in front of a large crowd of family and friends less than a year later and welcomed their first child, son John Shepherd, October 2019. Ella followed in April 2021.