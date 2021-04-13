'Duck Dynasty': There's a New Baby in the Robertson Family

✖

The Robertson family recently welcomed its newest member. On Instagram, Mary Kate Robertson, the wife of Duck Dynasty star John Luke Robertson, announced that she gave birth to the couple's daughter, whom they named Ella Kathryn. Mary Kate even shared a photo of their baby girl on Instagram to introduce her to all of the couple's fans.

On Monday, Mary Kate announced the exciting news about their growing family. She wrote that she and John Luke welcomed their daughter on Thursday, noting that her delivery went smoothly. Mary Kate wrote alongside adorable photos of Ella Kathryn in her bed at the hospital, "Our precious Ella Kathryn! She was born Thursday morning, 4/8/21, and it was just the sweetest, most peaceful, joy-filled delivery and day. We are so thankful for this little blessing!" In addition to welcoming baby Ella into the world, John Luke and Mary Kate are also parents to a son named John Shepherd, whom they welcomed in October 2019.

The couple originally announced that they were expecting their second child in November. At the time, John Luke and Mary Kate posed with their son and their sonogram photos to announce that another Robertson baby was on the way. Mary Kate wrote, "We are so incredibly excited to be welcoming another sweet baby into our family!!! This new life is such a gift we are so thankful for! Shep's going to be the sweetest big brother." John Luke kept his announcement simple, as he posted the photos and wrote, "Round two."

Of course, Duck Dynasty fans are likely aware that Ella isn't the only baby on the way for the Robertson family. John Luke's younger sister, Sadie Robertson, is expecting her first child with her husband, Christian Huff. Sadie is currently nine months pregnant and has been sharing numerous updates about her pregnancy on social media. Most recently, she posted a slideshow of her baby bump journey, posting photos of herself from various stages in her pregnancy. She captioned the photos with, "growing : becoming greater over a period of time; increasing. you make me better baby girl. I hope I always see growth, no matter how uncomfortable it can be ... as a very good thing. Because that it is."