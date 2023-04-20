'Duck Dynasty' Couple Reveals Pregnancy

The Robertson family dynasty is growing with an adorable new addition! Duck Dynasty star John Luke Robertson and wife Mary Kate Robertson are expecting their third child together. Mary Kate announced that she is pregnant with her third child in a Wednesday night Instagram post showing the soon-to-be parents of three all smiles as they posed with son John Shepherd and daughter Ella Kathryn Robertson alongside a sonogram photo.



The proud mom captioned the post, "Full hands, full hearts!!! Excited for this fall!," the announcement being met with plenty of congratulatory messages from the couple's fellow reality TV stars and followers. Carlin Bates of Bringing Up Bates commented, "AHHHH SO HAPPY FOR YOUR GROWING FAMILY," with Candace Cameron Bure writing, "Ahhhh congratulations!!" Rebecca Robertson replied with, "BEAUTIFUL FAM," alongside several red heart emojis. One fan, meanwhile, called the announcement "the best best new," with another person writing, "I'm so excited for y'all!! What a beautiful family picture."

Robertson and Mary Kate married in June 2015 after becoming engaged in October 2014. Robertson popped the question by presenting his then-to-be-wife with a photo album that included a picture of her engagement ring on the last page. Announcing the engagement on Instagram at the time, the Duck dynasty star shared, "She. Said. Yes," as he shared a photo of his bride-to-be showing off her engagement ring next to a "Future Mrs. Robertson" sign. They went on to marry in front of a large crowd of family and friend less than a year later and welcomed their first child, son John Shepherd, in October 2019 followed by their daughter in April 2021. Just montsh before sharing that baby No. 3 is on the way, Mary Kate reflected on how quickly her two children are growing up.



"I think I'm finally feeling good about the seasons changing, summer ending & welcoming fall. It's so bittersweet watching your kids grow- knowing next summer I'll be taking a fresh 2 & almost 4-year old to the pool," she wrote alongside a family photo. "But this morning it's been nice and cool and I'm thinking it's about time I start to make a fall bucket-list."



The couple's little one on the way is not the only little Robertson set to join the Duck Dynasty family in the coming months. Back in November, Sadie Robertson announced she is expecting her second baby with husband Christian Huff. The baby girl, who will join older sibling Honey James, who was born in May 2021, is set to arrive later this year.