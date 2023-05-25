'Duck Family Treasure' Season 2: Fate of 'Duck Dynasty' Family's New Show Revealed

The Robertson family is continuing their TV dynasty. The Duck Dynasty spinoff series Duck Family Treasure has been renewed for Season 2 by Fox Nation, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Wednesday. The upcoming second season will debuted on Sunday, June 11, with one episode of Duck Family Treasure Season 2 scheduled to air on Fox News Channel that evening at 10 p.m. ET, per the outlet.

Duck Family Treasure stars brothers Jase and Jep Robertson, as well as their wives Missy and Jessica and their uncle Si, as they search for buried treasure, artifacts, and hidden gems with history expert Murry Crowe. As they hunt for treasure, they learn the history behind each object. Warm Spring Productions is the studio behind the series, alongside the Robertsons' Tread Lively Entertainment. Warm Springs' Chris Richardson and Marc Pierce, and Jase, Korie Robertson, and Zach Dasher are executive producers. The series debuted on Fox Nation in June 2022. Although viewership date for Duck Family Treasure is unclear, the series has a 56% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Since adding the coveted Duck Dynasty series to our platform in 2020, the response from our subscribers proved they were in the market for more," Fox Nation president Jason Klarman said when the show was first announced back in March 2022. "We're proud to offer this original one-of-a-kind show in addition to our already extensive library of lifestyle and entertainment content."

Duck Family Treasure's addition to the Fox Nation lineup comes amid a years-long effort to expand the network's entertainment offerings. That effort has included major reality TV series, with the platform in 2022 releasing new episodes of Cops as well as its limited series Cops: All Access with Geraldo Rivera.

Duck Family Treasure, meanwhile, was added amid the continued success of the Robertson Family. Their show Duck Dynasty was the most-watched reality television show during the height of its popularity. The series was filmed in Louisiana, where the Robertson family runs their Duck Commander business. The Robertson family is also known for their Evangelical Christian and conservative views. The show led to several spin-offs, including Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty and Going Si-Ral. Duck Dynasty was so popular that UMG Nashville even released a Christmas album featuring the Robertsons in 2013.

Duck Family Treasure Season 2 premieres on June 11 on Fox Nation, with one episode of the season also set to air on Fox News Channel that same night. Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes.