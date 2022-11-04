'Duck Dynasty' Star Expecting Baby No. 2

The Duck Dynasty family is growing again, as Sadie Robertson has announced she is expecting baby number two. The reality TV star took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo with her husband Christian Huff and their two-year-old daughter Honey. Off to the side, Roberston is seen holding a series of sonogram photos, with the post's caption confirming "another little miracle is in motion."

Many of Robertson's friends, family, and fans have since commented on the post, with Savannah Chrisley writing, "I am so happy for you sweet girl!! Best mama there is!" Author Jennie Allen added, "So so happy for this little life!! Raising the next generation of little world changers!" Robertson's sister Rebecca Robertson Loflin exclaimed, "Yayyy honey is going to the best big sister."

In 2021, Roberston sat down with E! News for a lengthy interview about life, marriage, and motherhood, telling the outlet that she and Huff were firm believers in not having children just to "fix" a relationship on the rocks. "Some people think if they're having problems in their marriage, a baby will fix it. I do not recommend that because they add so much challenge," she said.

Robertson continued, "But the challenge and the authenticity that we have experienced together and the vulnerability has made us so much closer together. We've just seen each other walk through some hard things and it's made us love each other and appreciate each other more. Christian has been a rock, he has been so great to us and has just loved Honey so well, which makes me love him even more."

She then joked that they knew they wanted more kids, they just aren't sure how many more. "One day we'll say four kids, one day we'll say three," said Roberston, who comes from a large family herself. "And I've just seen the beauty of it, what a blended family can look like from adoption."

At the time, Roberston confessed that she was trying not to rush things so that she could soak up all the being a new mom had to offer. "Oh gosh, I'm like, 'Stay this little forever!'" she said of raising Honey."I just love it. Honestly, she just started holding her bottle by herself and I was so proud. It's just the little milestones and the day-to-day things that make me so proud and just so happy to be her mom."

She then gushed, "She's been smiling a lot and she just started laughing and it is the best moment. I look forward to it every time I'm with her, just to see her smile or try to make her laugh. We're in a really fun season right now."