'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson Shows off Second Trimester Baby Bump

Sadie Robertston is glowing heading into her second trimester. The pregnant Duck Dynasty alum, who is expecting her second child with husband Christian Huff, showed off her growing baby bump on social media as she celebrated the major milestone in her pregnancy.

"helllooo 2nd trimester! it is GREAT seeing you!" Robertson captioned of photo of her cradling her belly while clad in a sleeveless white dress. "grateful for all of it. thank you God!" Huff was quick to gush over his wife in the comment section, adding a heart-eyed emoji and hot emoji to his comment, "Wowzer."

Robertson and Huff announced last month that they would be welcoming another girl to their family, sharing moments from their sex reveal party to Instagram as they revealed they were "so excited" to be having another daughter. Huff broke the news that the couple would be having another girl as he swung a baseball bat at a ball thrown by his wife, only for it to explode with pink smoke after being hit.

The expectant father shared before the swing that he was "team girl" all the way, and was looking to give 1-year-old daughter Honey James, who was born in May 2021, a little sister. "I'm here with my bat and my field. I got my pink shirt, I got my pink shoes, definitely going to be a girl. Everybody here is Team Boy but definitely going to be a girl," Huff told the camera. "I got my pink gum as well, Big League Chew. Super exciting, don't know what's going to happen,"

The couple first announced they were expecting a second child earlier in November, posing for a family portrait on the front steps of a home while Roberston held up photos from her ultrasound. "Another little miracle is in motion," she captioned the announcement. Robertson and Huff are high school sweethearts who got engaged in June 2019 and married five months later. One year after their wedding, the Who Are You Following author announced she was pregnant with her and Huff's first child.

"Baby we already adore you. What I've learned from you already – God has still been creating. God is still believing in us," the mom-to-be wrote on Instagram in November 2020. "God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come. How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you."