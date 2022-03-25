‘Duck Dynasty’ Spinoff in The Works With Robertson Siblings

Fans of the Robertson family of Duck Dynasty fame will be happy a new series is in the works for Fox News’s Fox Nation streaming platform. Duck Family Treasure will star brothers Jase and Jep Robertson and include the return of their uncle Si Robertson, searching for buried treasure with history expert Murry Crowe. Fox Nation is already home to the original Duck Dynasty series that aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017.

Duck Family Treasure will run ten episodes, released weekly beginning in June, Fox Nation said in a statement Wednesday. The Robertson family and Crowe will find previous treasures, artifacts, and hidden gems while learning the history behind each object. Jase’s wife, Missy Robertson, and Jep’s wife, Jessica Robertson, will also appear in the show, alongside other Robertson family members.

“Since adding the coveted Duck Dynasty series to our platform in 2020, the response from our subscribers proved they were in the market for more,” Fox Nation president Jason Klarman said. We’re proud to offer this original one-of-a-kind show in addition to our already extensive library of lifestyle and entertainment content.”

Warm Spring Productions is the studio behind the series, alongside the Robertsons’ Tread Lively Entertainment. Warm Springs’ Chris Richardson and Marc Pierce, and Jase, Korie Robertson, and Zach Dasher are executive producers.

Duck Dynasty is not the only major reality television brand with a Fox Nation revival. The platform released new episodes of Cops earlier this month, alongside its limited series Cops: All Access with Geraldo Rivera. The original Cops series aired on Fox from 1989 to 2013 before moving to Spike/Paramount Network. The show was canceled in 2020, but Fox Nation revived it in 2021.

The original Duck Dynasty series was the most-watched reality television show during the height of its popularity. It was filmed in Louisiana, where the Robertson family runs their Duck Commander business. The Robertson family is also known for their Evangelical Christian and conservative views. The show led to several spin-offs, including Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty and Going Si-Ral. Duck Dynasty was so popular that UMG Nashville even released a Christmas album featuring the Robertsons in 2013.

The Robertsons appeared on several reality shows outside Duck Dynasty. In November, Willie Robertson was unmasked as the Mallard on The Masking Singer. He performed “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy),” “My House,” and “Play Something Country.” Sadie Robertson competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2014, finishing up in second place.