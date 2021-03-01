Duane 'Dog' Chapman Reveals How Family Spat With Daughter Lyssa Ended Following Loss of Beth Chapman

✖

Duane "Dog" Chapman is no stranger to family drama, especially with his kids. A major spat occurred with with daughter Lyssa Chapman and the reality star reflected in an interview last year. According to InTouch Weekly, Dog made it clear he's always beefing with his kids for one reason or another. The reality star also added his spat with "Baby" Lyssa has blown over.

"Well, I always beef with my kids … because they think they got their own mind. You know, and I have to realize, they are half of their mother," Chapman told the outlet at the time. This specific beef involved the days following step-mother Beth Chapman's death when Duane Chapman was romantically linked to family friend Moon Angell.

"If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your stepmom died what would you do?" Lyssa Chapman wrote on Twitter back in January. "If you went to your mother's closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do?"

The dramatic situation played out on social media and soon spilled over onto television during an appearance on Dr. Oz. During an appearance with Angell on the show, Duane Chapman wanted to clear up his relationship with his late wife's assistant. His effort during the show was a bit odd, though.

"I think this will put a stop to a lot of this, Moon Angell will you marry me?" Chapman said on Dr. Oz. "What? No," Angell said, shocked. "We're friends Duane. I love you as a friend." Chapman then responded that he knew, but he wanted to prove to the world that the relationship was not what they thought. Still, it didn't sit well with his family, with many seeing it as a "total gut punch."

"I will not tweet. I willl not tweet I will not tweet. I will not tweet," Lyssa Chapman wrote in a tweet, adding more in a second tweet. "If you didn't come from a healthy family, make sure a healthy family comes from you."

Since then the wounds have healed and the family is mended. A lot of credit is owed to Chapman's new fiancee, Francie Frane. Chapman made it clear that Frane is different than his late ex.

"Moon was Beth [Chapman] 's assistant for 20 years," Chapman told the outlet. "It's not that Moon is not needed anymore, but Francie [Frane] ain't gonna go for that."

Dog also added in a later interview that his new love has been a comfort for his family. "Francie is there for them. She’s not their mom, but she’s helping a lot because she is a mother. Every day, you know, I try to talk to every one of my kids… and some days, it’s tough for them and some days, it’s less tough," Chapman told InTouch Weekly. Chapman and Frane were engaged in May 2020 and plans for a fancy wedding are set, but only when the pandemic has ended.