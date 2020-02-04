‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Clears up Relationship With ‘Dearest Friend’ Moon Angell

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman is definitely not engaged to Moon Angell, whom he referred to as a “dearest friend” in Monday’s episode of The Dr. Oz Show. A teaser clip from the show appeared to tease a proposal, but Chapman went out of his way to prove he and Angell’s relationship is purely platonic. The full episode aired after a week of speculation and rumors that Chapman’s children were not happy with the proposal.

Chapman and Angell filmed their joint appearance on Dr. Oz earlier this year, and a preview clip appeared to hint that Chapman proposed marriage to her. But insiders attempted multiple times throughout the past week to say the clip was taken out of context. One insider said Chapman was “talking to God in the bathroom during a break, and God told him he should propose,” however, he did not give her airing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The full episode segment, which aired on Monday, proved Chapman did not propose. Instead, the clip was taken from a scene when Chapman attempted to prove the relationship was not romantic.

“I think this will put a stop to a lot of this,” Chapman said, reports PEOPLE. “Moon Angell will you marry me?”

“What? No,” a shocked Angell replied. “We’re friends Duane. I love you as a friend.”

“I know, but I want everyone else to know,” Chapman replied.

Later on Angell, a longtime associate and friend of Chapman’s late wife Beth Chapman, told Dr. Mehmet Oz she considers Chapman an “amazing human being” who she knew before he was famous.

“To me, he will always be my best friend,” Angell said. “I don’t see myself thinking past that.”

Chapman called Angell his “dearest friend” and has made his world “brighter.”

“Beth was my best friend,” Angell insisted. “Duane is my best friend. I’m not crossing that line.”

In another segment in the interview, Chapman said Angell helped him stop crying after Beth’s death last summer. He credited her with helping him put away his suicidal thoughts.

“Well, I couldn’t stop crying,” Chapman said. “I’m Apache, I wasn’t going to commit suicide with a gun or something. I was going to take a lot of pills because she left — Beth left all her big pills there. So I thought, I just need one drink a water.”

Oz then asked Chapman if he thought about suicide, to which Chapman said yes.

“I say ‘brutally honest,’” Angell said. “I don’t go in and out. It’s one way. And this is the way we’re going to do it. He needs to get going. We need to get back on the show and get him busy again.”

Since Angell emerged as a major influence in Chapman’s life, some of his children have openly criticized he. Lyssa Chapman has spoken out against he multiple times. Sources also told TMZ the preview showing Chapman proposing was a “total gut-punch” to them.

However, Chapman said in the past he does not plan on marrying again after Beth’s death in June.

“When your spouse dies, as a man, I mean as me, so generally probably everybody, you’re released from that obligation of being married,” Chapman told PEOPLE in October. “So your mind and you go crazy. And then after a while, you realize that never will no one ever love me as much as she did. And I will probably never love anyone else as much as I loved her.”

Photo credit: Getty Images