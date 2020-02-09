‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman Shares Photo of Late Wife Beth After Proposal to Moon Angell

Duane “Dog” Chapman is missing late wife Beth Chapman a little extra as he deals with the drama surrounding his apparent proposal to girlfriend Moon Angell on Monday’s episode of The Dr. Oz Show. Ahead of the much-anticipated segment on the daytime talk show, which riled up fans with a preview of Dog appearing to propose to his late wife’s former friend, the reality personality took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of himself kissing Beth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duane Lee Chapman (@duanedogchapman) on Feb 2, 2020 at 5:01pm PST

“I sure miss you today!!” he captioned the photo, which he shared Sunday.

Dog’s followers were confused by the show of affection for Beth, who passed away in June due to complications with her cancer battle, so close on the heels of the proposal footage.

“I’m sorry Beth just died how can you fall in love and marry someone else so fast esp her being Beth assistant. Something sounds very shady there,” one commenter wrote, adding later, “I can see and understand why the family so mad at him right now. No respect at all for Beth and her family.”

Others defended his relationship with Angell. “Y’all are so disrespectful. He is a real person with real feelings trying to live his life, and you are on his IG with your National Enquirer theories and gossip,” one person wrote. “You don’t know anything firsthand so you should be empathetic and be quiet. Geez.”

One person who wasn’t happy about the proposal, which TMZ reported last week didn’t ultimately end in an engagement, was Dog’s daughter Lyssa Chapman. Lyssa has been critical of her father’s girlfriend since the start of their relationship, calling her a “con artist” on Twitter after the proposal clip first aired.

Thursday, Lyssa was arrested on allegations of harassment, as per TMZ, with police adding a charge of resisting arrest to her booking after things didn’t go as smoothly as they had hoped. After posting bail, Lyssa claimed to TMZ that police were called to her home due to a fight she was having with her girlfriend, which escalated when Lyssa claims she put her hand out to prevent the officers from entering her room. She then alleged the officer then grabbed her arm and arrested her.

