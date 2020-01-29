Moon Angell Answers Questions About Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Proposal After Surprising ‘Dr. Oz’ Clip

Dog the Bounty Hunter‘s girlfriend Moon Angell is answering some questions about her relationship with Duane “Dog” Chapman after a clip from the upcoming Feb. 3 episode of Dr. Oz showed him proposing to her amid a family feud over their relationship. The preview got Dog fans talking as it ended with him asking his shocked-looking girlfriend, “Moon Angell, will you marry me?” some of whom flocked to Angell’s Instagram to ask about what’s going on.

Under a photo of her coffee shared Tuesday, one follower asked, “R u and [Dog] engaged ???” to which Angell replied, “he asked … make sure you watch Oz [kiss emoji].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She repeated the same roundabout answer to a follower who commented, “Happy for you and [Dog] on your guys soon to be wedding,” responding, “he asked … watch OZ [kiss emoji].”

Dog himself has yet to comment publicly on the moment, but daughter Lyssa Chapman has had plenty to say. Previously having accused Angell of using her father as he grieves the death of wife Beth Chapman, who died of cancer in June, Lyssa took to Twitter to call her a “con artist.”

“I will not tweet. I willl not tweet I will not tweet. I will not tweet,” she first wrote, adding in a second tweet, “If you didn’t come from a healthy family, make sure a healthy family comes from you.”

The diss came when one of Lyssa’s followers offered a different view of the situation, writing, “I completely understand your plight and anger at all this. I am shocked. However I do understand a man’s need for a woman and not to be alone. There is a better choice for sure… and your dad deserves better than his choice. Praying for you all.”

“A need for a con artist?” Lyssa wrote back.

This is far from the first time the Dog the Bounty Hunter daughter has criticized Moon Angell, writing on Twitter earlier this month, “If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho.”

She later wrote at Angell in a since-deleted tweet: “You’re disgusting woman. Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!!”

Photo credit: Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post, Getty