'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Duane Chapman Steps out After 'Dog Unleashed' Cancellation

✖

Duane "Dog" Chapman isn't letting the abrupt cancellation of his series Dog Unleashed get him down. On the same day Unleashed Entertainment announced the highly-anticipated series would never make it to air, Chapman was spotted participating in a conference at a Texas church, where he even stopped to pose for a few pictures with fans.

Taking place between March 25 and March 27 at Sojourn Church in Carrollton, Texas, the Unstoppable convention brought together "believers." According to one post, "believers will be encouraged and activated to step out in power and release and see the kingdom of God in their communities." Along with Chapman, Unstoppable also featured Robby Dawkins, David Harris, Jr., and Judah Dawkins. Chapman's fiancée, Francie Frane, also appeared at the convention. The couple became engaged in May 2020 after having connected following the deaths of their spouses, with Chapman's late wife Beth Chapman having died of from lung and throat cancer in June 2019 and Frane's husband, Bob, having passed away just months earlier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angie Dawkins (@angiedawkins6)

Images and videos from the event showed Chapman and Frane taking the stage to talk to the crowd. One video even showed the happy couple showing off their dance moves as Judah performed. According to one fan, Frane "asked Judah to sing 'Ain't No Grave' and it was such a moment." Frane even marked the outing with a post of her own, sharing a photo to her account of herself and Chapman posing outside. Captioning the snapshot, Frane said she and Chapman "had the most amazing time in Dallas… God is On The Move & We Say Yes."

Amid the convention, Chapman was delivered some unsavory news. On March 25, Unleashed Entertainment CEO Mike Donovan confirmed to PopCulture the upcoming series Dog Unleashed had been canceled just days before its premiere. According to Donovan, the company "received reports of actions taken" by Chapman during production that were in "breach" of contractual agreements, and "after a thorough investigation, including the review of hours of audio and video material," the decision was made to "halt production of Dog Unleashed permanently." Details on the alleged improper actions Chapman took were not provided.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @franciefrane

Dog Unleashed was set to mark Chapman's return to television following the end of WGN's Dog's Most Wanted. The series was first confirmed to be in the works in September 2020 and was to find Chapman and his bounty hunting family back in action. It was scheduled to premiere on April 1 on Chapman's Unleashed! streaming platform. At this time, Chapman has not commented on the cancellation.