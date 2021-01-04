Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals 'Dog Unleashed' Premiere Date

✖

After facing production setbacks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Duane "Dog" Chapman's newest reality series is finally making its way to the small screen. Chapman kicked off the new year by announcing the premiere date for Dog Unleashed, which will find Chapman and his bounty hunting family back in action when it debuts on his upcoming Unleashed! streaming platform on Thursday, April 1.

Chapman shared the exciting news with his fans on both Instagram and Twitter on New Year's Day, again confirming the premiere date just a few days later when writing, "here comes our brand new show ! April 1." Fans will be able to catch the series on the Unleashed! streaming platform, which, according to Chapman, costs $49. Along with Dog Unleashed, the streaming service will also give subscribers access to plenty of "raw and relevant reality TV," including "hard hitting original content." It's perfect for those "interested in crime, justice and reality TV."

Dog Unleashed marks the latest reality TV endeavor for Chapman, whose past credits include WGN America's Dog's Most Wanted, which itself was a spiritual successor to Chapman's previous shows Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog and Beth: On the Hunt. Unleashed will follow Chapman and his family as they track down some of the most dangerous criminals on the run from the law — including rapists, murderers, and child molesters — at the request of families across the country.

The series was first confirmed to be in the works in September 2020, though it quickly faced plenty of obstacles. In early December, Chapman confirmed that just like most other series, production for Dog Unleashed had been halted due to the pandemic. In announcing the news, he explained that "arresting someone right now is a major health risk to our team, and our crew." At the time, he expressed hope that the series would start back up "very soon," sparking hope that its premiere date would not be pushed back very far.

Dog Unleashed debuts on Thursday, April 1 on Unleashed! You can access the streaming platform by clicking here. Stay tuned to PopCulture for the latest info on all things Dog Unleashed and the Chapman family!