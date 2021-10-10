Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Bonnie Sends Clear Message in New Photo Amid Family Feud

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is facing pressure from his own family, as his step-daughter, Cecily, and his daughter, Bonnie, are vocal critics of their father’s behavior. Neither of his daughters were present at his wedding to Francie Frane, and they have both been critical of his obsession with catching Brian Laundrie as well as his past racist behavior.

On Saturday, Bonnie shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a shirt with a simple but unmistakable message: “F— off.” Bonnie captioned the photo with a quote from Arthur Rubenstein that reads “I have found that if you love life, life will love you back.” Cecily commented on the photo, writing “Omg sooo freaking cute!!! Yasssss Queen.”

Cecily recently spoke out against her father’s involvement in the hunt for Laundrie, calling It a “publicity stunt” and nothing more. “He needs to back off and let the FBI handle it,” Chapman told The Sun, reports the New York Post. “It’s just a publicity stunt. That’s really what it is.” She noted that any “real network” knows the reality of the Laundrie search and “I’m pretty sure everyone knows that this is a f—ing publicity stunt.” Chapman also accused Dog of staging the Oct. 3 video of himself wading through water.

Chapman went on to mock Dog for posting a photo of an empty Monster Energy can he found at a campsite in Fort De Soto Park, Florida where Laundrie may have been. She also wondered how Dog was paying for this hunt. “To be completely honest with you, the FBI is never going to let Dog the Bounty Hunter catch Brian anyway – the FBI is way too prideful for that,” she told The Sun.

Dog has claimed they were being brainwashed and influenced by a third party, allegations they have denied. “As far as the idea that I’m being brainwashed, this is the dumbest thing my father has ever said. I didn’t believe he would go this far to discredit me so much as to say I was brainwashed. I am concerned about him,” Bonnie recently told Entertainment Tonight. “He has begun to believe crazy conspiracy theories. The only credibility my dad has to speak about brainwashing is perhaps as a victim.”