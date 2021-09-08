Dog the Bounty Hunter Gets Brutal Reaction After Claiming He Had ‘Pass’ to Use the N-Word

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman recently came under fire for a rather bizarre comment that he made during an interview. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Chapman claimed that he received a “pass” to use the n-word. Naturally, the comment hasn’t gone over well with those on social media, who have wasted no time in sharing their thoughts about the matter.

Chapman spoke with the publication shortly after his daughter, Bonnie Chapman, alleged that he was racist and homophobic. In response to her accusations, he said, “I have never been a racist. I’m 33.5 percent Apache. But because of over 15 years ago, I have an Achilles’ heel because I used the wrong word.” The reality TV personality went on to claim, “I thought I had a pass in the Black tribe to use it, kind of like Eminem.” When pressed on who exactly gave him this “pass,” he said that it was “the brothers” when he was in prison. “I had just gotten out of prison in 1979 after spending time, 18 months in Texas and it was probably three-fourths from the Black tribe. So that was a word that we used back and forth, as maybe a compliment,” Chapman said. “My pass expired for using it but no one told me that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

It wasn’t long before Twitter users responded to the interview on the social media platform. Read on to see what some of them had to say.

Confused

Some Twitter users had time for jokes in response to Chapman’s interview. One shared, “What version of Monopoly is he playing?”

What?

https://twitter.com/YungMikeAngelo/status/1433248086575382528

Chapman’s comments have some asking the hard-hitting questions, as one Twitter user wrote, “According to who. Lol who issued this pass?”

Not Ok With This

https://twitter.com/AndrewR68971666/status/1433233669150453760

“Where is this so called pass?” another person joked. “I didn’t sign anything.”

Nope

Many aren’t buying what Chapman is trying to sell. One individual wrote, “I don’t care WHO he thinks have him a pass it’s null and voided around me…….TF!”

Baffled

https://twitter.com/Jamie_Lynn121/status/1433394450739380227

Clearly, many individuals are simply baffled by Chapman’s claims. They’re not on board with the “pass” business.

Not Approved

Another individual weighed in, “No one consulted me.No pass given.”

Try Again

People are simply shocked by what Chapman said. As one Twitter user put it, “Lmfaoooo oh nooooo why would he say that?!”