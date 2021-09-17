Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Says Family Being ‘Ripped Apart’ by Wedding Drama

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Lyssa Chapman opened up about the “family drama” playing out with her sisters, following her father Duane “Dog” Chapman’s marriage to Francie Frane. Before Duane and Frane married on Sept. 1, Chapman’s daughter Bonnie Jo Chapman and Beth Chapman’s daughter Cecily Chapman claimed they were not invited, with Bonnie alleging that she was not invited becuase she supported the Black Lives Matter movement. Lyssa was one of Duane’s strongest supporters though, insisting her dad is not racist. In her new statement, Lyssa said Bonnie and Cecily are being “conned” by the people they live with.

“Sooo you guys are seeing a lot of family drama today,” Lyssa tweeted on Thursday. “If you have a family you know that it’s dirty, messy and 3 sided. Some things are truths are some are lies. Well, here is my family who’s currently being ripped apart by a dangerous and evil, duo but it not my sisters it’s the people they LIVE with. So I’m not surprised they are attacking me and my dad with lies and fake photos. BUT these are my family.”

https://twitter.com/BabyLyssaC/status/1438612272104935446

“They try to make me so angry that I fight back, trying to hurt my baby sisters publicly,” Lyssa continued. “You caught me slipping for a minute but I gathered my emotions and turned that anger into love and direct my attention to the real enemy. It’s not Cecily or Bonnie, it’s the people they are living with and being conned by. I know we will be family again and no matter what I love you my sisters.”

This is not the first time Lyssa suggested that a third-party is influencing Bonnie and Cecily’s public comments. On Aug. 23, Lyssa claimed there were “ex-business partners of my father” who were putting these ideas in Bonnie‘s head. Lyssa was not specific about who she was referring to, but she may have been referencing the situation with Dog Unleashed. Producers canceled the show just days before it was supposed to debut on a new streaming platform because Duane allegedly violated “contractual obligations” and was accused of racism and homophobia during production.

Although Duane and Lyssa have insisted he is not racist, there were recordings of him using the n-word that have gotten him in trouble in the past. When confronted with this on Entertainment Tonight, Chapman claimed he had a “pass” from the “Black tribe” and “brothers” to use it. When asked who exactly the “brothers” are, he referenced his time in prison in the late 1970s. “To say a racist name doesn’t qualify to make you a racist,” Duane claimed. He then, like Lyssa, claimed Bonnie was being “fed what to say.” He also noted that he has men on his staff who are gay and that Lyssa is gay. Duane added that his daughter is “being brainwashed.”

“As far as the idea that I’m being brainwashed, this is the dumbest thing my father has ever said. I didn’t believe he would go this far to discredit me so much as to say I was brainwashed. I am concerned about him,” Bonnie told Entertainment Tonight. “He has begun to believe crazy conspiracy theories. The only credibility my dad has to speak about brainwashing is perhaps as a victim.”