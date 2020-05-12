✖

Mother's Day 2020 was a hard one for the Chapman family, as it marked the first Mother's Day since Beth Chapman's passing. In honor of the occasion, Beth's stepdaughter Lyssa Chapman posted a tribute to her on Instagram. Lyssa's moving post focused on what she misses most about her late stepmother.

"I miss you, your smile and your crazy ass obsession with this giraffe," Lyssa wrote on Instagram. Her caption came alongside a photo of Beth donning a bright smile as she holds up a T-Shirt that features April the Giraffe on it. "Happy Mother’s Day in Heaven." Of course, Lyssa wasn't the only member of the family who paid tribute to the late matriarch on Mother's Day. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star himself, Duane "Dog" Chapman, and his daughter, Bonnie Chapman, also posted touching tributes to Beth on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyssa Chapman II 🌈 (@mslyssac) on May 10, 2020 at 5:27pm PDT

Both Duane and Bonnie posted photos of Beth on Instagram in order to pay tribute to her. Bonnie's post featured a snap of her parents together, which she captioned with, "I miss you, happy Mother’s Day mama. Hope heaven is treating you well." As for Duane, he made a couple of posts in honor of his late wife. For his first message, he posted a throwback photo of Beth from 2018. In a separate post, he showcased a photo of Beth with Jamie Pilar Chapman, the wife of his son Leland Chapman. Fans especially took notice of his caption for the snap, as he referred to himself as the "husband of Beth Chapman" in it.

As previously mentioned, this year's holiday marked the Chapman family's first Mother's Day without Beth. She passed away in June 2019 after a lengthy battle with throat cancer. The late Dog the Bounty Hunter star was initially diagnosed with throat cancer in September 2017. Following her diagnosis, she underwent a 13-hour surgery to remove the cancerous mass, which was chronicled on the A&E special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives.

Her surgery was originally believed to have been successful, but, in November 2018, Beth was rushed to the hospital to remove a reported "blockage" in her throat. At the time, it was determined that her cancer had returned. Duane later revealed in June that Beth had passed away after her battle with cancer. He wrote on Twitter, "It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."