Beth Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie Says First Mother’s Day Since Her Death Will Be 'Rough'

Mother's Day can be a special occasion for many around the country. But, for some, particularly those who are not able to be with their mothers, it can be quite an emotional experience. Bonnie Chapman, the daughter of the late Beth Chapman, took to Twitter on Sunday to relate that the day will be a "rough" one for her, as it marks the first Mother's Day without her mom.

On Twitter, Bonnie penned a short and emotional message to her followers regarding the holiday. She wrote that today is going to be a "rough" day because she's not able to celebrate the occasion with her mom. As fans are well aware, Beth passed away back in June 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Beth's husband, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman, announced on social media that his wife had passed away. He wrote, "It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

Today is gonna be rough. — Bonnie Chapman (@Bonniejoc) May 10, 2020

Beth was originally diagnosed with throat cancer back in September 2017. She later underwent a 13-hour surgery to remove the cancerous mass, which was chronicled on the A&E special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives. Originally, they thought that the surgery was successful. But, in November 2018, Beth was rushed into emergency surgery due to a reported "blockage" in her throat caused by a "large mass," as TMZ reported. During a two-hour surgery to remove the mass, it was determined that her cancer had returned. In the spring of 2019, it was revealed that Beth was no longer receiving chemotherapy treatments.

Ever since Beth's passing, her family has made sure to keep her memory alive. A few weeks after her passing, the Chapman family sat down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight. During the interview, Bonnie opened up about her mother and noted that she feels more like her with every passing day.

"I'm definitely going to take away how determined and how passionate she was," Bonnie told ET. "I've started to see myself blossom into a mini Beth, and I'm really glad I could take away her ferocity, just take away so much from her, and I feel like I'm so blessed to have her in my life. And she's not here right now but I'm definitely going to miss her laugh -- that's something that when it did come, it was like bells, and it really made the whole family happy."