'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Fans Have Overwhelming Response to Dog Chapman's Mother's Day Post to Late Wife Beth

Duane "Dog" Chapman had a difficult Mother's Day as he celebrated the holiday Sunday for the first time since wife Beth Chapman died in June 2019 due to cancer. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star shared a touching tribute to his late sweetie on social media on the difficult milestone, admitting, "I miss her so much." Dog has made it clear he still has unending love for Beth even as he moves on with fiancée Francie Frane, but the Mother's Day message drew out a wide range of responses from his fans. Keep scrolling to read their messages to Dog during this bittersweet time.

Happy Mother's Day View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duane Lee Chapman (@duanedogchapman) on May 10, 2020 at 8:27am PDT Sharing a photo of Beth with Jamie Pilar Chapman, the wife of his son, Leland Chapman, Dog commemorated Mother's Day on Instagram. "I am DOG Chapman chiracahua Apache The best Bounty Hunter in the world," he wrote in the caption. "I am the husband of Beth Chapman And I miss her so much."

Missing Beth Dog's message to his late wife sparked many heartfelt tributes from people who also miss Beth. That’s Right ! Happy Mother’s Day in Heaven @MrsdogC , We Miss you and will never forget you! God Bless you Dog and all your family 🌹🙏🌸🤙👠🦋 — leah (@whodatchacha) May 11, 2020 You two had true love. My heart breaks for you, but you are strong. No words can ever remove your pain, but know we are here. We understand, and we love you too brother. — Squally🦋👸🏻 (@Squally_kins) May 11, 2020

'Stay Strong' Others encouraged Dog to stay strong as he continues to mourn the death of his partner of more than two decades. I think we all miss her loved the shows an every time i watch it just not the same stay strong dog we here for you. — FATEZz GameBox (@heresmonty) May 11, 2020 We miss her too Dog — Mr. Cole (@JoeSmaaaash) May 11, 2020

Concerned Fans Still others questioned his engagement to Frane just 10 months after Beth's passing. I miss her too please take the time you need to heal and not rush into anything. No one will ever take Beth's place.. I'm not ready to forget her just yet. Happy Mother's day in Heaven sweet Beth ❤ — Tammy Bowman (@tammybowman23) May 11, 2020 You miss her yet you’re already engages🤔🤔🤔hmmmm — angie Bea (@angiebea1975) May 11, 2020

Engagement News View this post on Instagram A post shared by @franciefrane on Apr 11, 2020 at 3:17pm PDT Dog and Frane announced their intentions to marry just months after coming forward with their relationship. Frane said in an interview with The Sun on May 4, "I wasn't expecting it at all. I think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit. So when I came in I was like, 'Wow, this is awesome'. Then he said, 'Come in, sit down because I need to talk to you.'" "So I put all the food in the kitchen and I came in and he said, 'I know that God brought you into my life and I don't want to spend one moment of it without you,'" she continued, tearing up. "And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, 'Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?' Who can say no to that? It was wonderful."

Telling the 'Haters' View this post on Instagram A post shared by @franciefrane on Apr 23, 2020 at 10:43am PDT The couple was also sure to address the people who would think Dog had moved on too quickly, with the reality personality saying, "You know there's always going to be haters, and I probably arrested half of them." Frane added, "I think too that there's always going to be people who say we did this wrong or we did that wrong or we've moved on too quickly or too fast. But the truth is that both of us have spent three years walking alongside our spouses sick and we know that God brought us together and that's why we don't believe that it's too soon, and because we both have done our share of screaming and crying and asking why. Then for us to come together the way that we did and build this friendship because of what we've been through, that turned into a love story. We don't believe that it's too soon."