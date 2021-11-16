‘Dancing With the Stars’: Derek Hough Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Season Finale

Dancing With The Stars‘ Derek Hough has tested positive for COVID-19, he revealed on Tuesday. The dancer-turned-judge posted a video on Instagram explaining the situation to fans, and revealing that he is now in quarantine while he waits for further advice from doctors. It is not clear if this will impact DWTS, which is a week away from its Season 30 finale.

“Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated, I’ve just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID,” Hough said gravely in his Instagram video. “I just found out, and I feel okay, I feel strong, but I’m currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can. I’m currently in quarantine, and I’ll make sure I keep you guys all updated with what’s going on, but I just wanted to send a lot of love out there to you all and… Yeah, stay safe.”

Hough looked and sounded relatively healthy in his video, though there is still a small chance he could spread the novel coronavirus to others if he came into contact with them. Many commenters assumed he had at least some symptoms, and they sent him well-wishes in the comments.

“Sending lots of wishes for a healthy recovery, get well soon,” one fan wrote. Another added: “Sending you wishes for a speedy recovery Derek,” while several fans asked questions like: “[what about] finals? Can you judge from Zoom?”

Generally speaking, doctors have been advising COVID-19 patients to self-isolate for at least 10 days after their diagnosis even if they have been vaccinated against the virus. In some cases, a negative test result may be sufficient to get Hough out of quarantine, though most people don’t have the resources to be tested that often. If producers shell out to get Hough those tests, he may be released sooner. As always, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has the latest information on the pandemic.

Hough’s Instagram Story shows that he traveled by plane on Monday before receiving his diagnosis. It is not clear if he came into contact with any other judges or performers on Dancing with the Stars, or if anyone else is being screened due to his case. Dancing with the Stars will be back on Monday, Nov. 22 on ABC. Visit the CDC’s website here for the latest on COVID-19.