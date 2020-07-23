Demitra 'Mimi' Roche Is Dead at 34 and 'Bad Girls' Fans Are Devastated

Bad Girls Club fans are in mourning following the death of series star Demitra "Mimi" Roche. Roche, who had appeared on the Oxygen reality show in 2008 for Season 12, earning her the nickname "The Miami Maverick," was 34. Her death was announced Wednesday by her colleague, record producer Vince Valholla, though a cause of death has not yet been released, with Valholla, in a second tweet, stating that Roche’s death was "out [of] the blue."

I’m at a loss for words. Don’t know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across. She was big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones pic.twitter.com/7AOv3lwYe3 — Vince Valholla (@VinceValholla) July 22, 2020

Roche's death was also confirmed by her close friend, Ashley Colon, who paid tribute to her in a Facebook post, writing, "Rest easy babygirl." In the post, Colon went on to recall how Roche had only recently celebrated her 34th birthday, writing, "I just wished you a happy birthday then the next day this is what I see." Acknowledging that many knew Roche from her time on Bad Girls Club, she said that "I knew the real her," remembering Roche as a "sweet soul and with radiant energy so full of life."

A popular member of the Bad Girls Club cast, news of Roche's death shocked the fanbase. As fans learned of her passing, many took to social media to react. Scroll down to see how fans are paying tribute to Roche.