Demitra 'Mimi' Roche Is Dead at 34 and 'Bad Girls' Fans Are Devastated
Bad Girls Club fans are in mourning following the death of series star Demitra "Mimi" Roche. Roche, who had appeared on the Oxygen reality show in 2008 for Season 12, earning her the nickname "The Miami Maverick," was 34. Her death was announced Wednesday by her colleague, record producer Vince Valholla, though a cause of death has not yet been released, with Valholla, in a second tweet, stating that Roche’s death was "out [of] the blue."
I’m at a loss for words. Don’t know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across. She was big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones pic.twitter.com/7AOv3lwYe3— Vince Valholla (@VinceValholla) July 22, 2020
Roche's death was also confirmed by her close friend, Ashley Colon, who paid tribute to her in a Facebook post, writing, "Rest easy babygirl." In the post, Colon went on to recall how Roche had only recently celebrated her 34th birthday, writing, "I just wished you a happy birthday then the next day this is what I see." Acknowledging that many knew Roche from her time on Bad Girls Club, she said that "I knew the real her," remembering Roche as a "sweet soul and with radiant energy so full of life."
A popular member of the Bad Girls Club cast, news of Roche's death shocked the fanbase. As fans learned of her passing, many took to social media to react. Scroll down to see how fans are paying tribute to Roche.
Mimi...I’m feeling this with my whole chest right now. I wish I could go back. All that petty shit. All the shit production wanted us to get caught in wasn’t worth it. Knowing you’re gone & I didn’t get to really tell you how much it was a pleasure to really meet you. RIP 🕊 #bgc pic.twitter.com/G8k4NQffiz— gαвι 👼🏽 (@IamGabiVictor) July 22, 2020
RIP to Mimi from #BGC pic.twitter.com/nZ5wcrsooF— Kryse Essence Hall (@DontBePoorGirl) July 22, 2020
RIP Mimi 😓🥺 I’ll never forget your spirit cause it’s was that beautiful! You were such an inspiration to me and made dream chasing look soooo easy! Your heart was made of gold, literally! Sweetest girl on the scene and was never a mean girl to me (#BGC). Gone too soon man pic.twitter.com/i4idthpCVm— ‘Lo 🖤 (@SoooLoveley) July 22, 2020
R.I.P #mimi one of the funniest #bgc girls. pic.twitter.com/VfyP9LbhAc— Walker (@MaryOcorra) July 23, 2020
SO damn YOUNG! What is happening? So much sadness.💔— Eileen O'Farrell Who Never Leaves The House (@ofarrelltalent) July 23, 2020
Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche, ‘Bad Girls Club’ Star, Dies at 34 https://t.co/N5pNDawp3J via @variety
Nooo ! i wasnt your #1 fan on the show but all the bad girls meant something to me throughout my HS days. RIP queen. #BGC #RIPMimi https://t.co/IPLwuVc0tL— Hashleyna (@Hashleyna1) July 22, 2020
Thats so sad man RIP MiMi— Eduardo 🥀 (@edwarilo_) July 23, 2020
NOT MIMI FROM BGC DIED TOO OMGGGGGGGG #RIPMIMI pic.twitter.com/fqtU89Y6IU— Payypay (@Payypay1) July 23, 2020
You were such a genuine, lovely, and welcoming soul. I’m thankful to have meet you #RIPMimi 💙🕊 pic.twitter.com/VwsRrcVS5E— Marino M. 🇭🇹📸 (@KingCleezy) July 22, 2020
#RIPMimi. A memorable bad girl indeed, and gone way too soon. I will always remember you as someone who was loyal to her allies. May she rest easy 💙 pic.twitter.com/9BajG9sIXl— j (@KabukiBarbie) July 22, 2020
Rest easy to the beautiful lady who gave us this iconic meme. We love you Mimi and appreciate the time you spent on this messed up show. One of the baddest to never be forgotten. #bgc8 #RipMimi pic.twitter.com/EuMVUQh9R4— Lesbian Euphoria Ships (@bratzbullybarbi) July 23, 2020
wowww i was just watching that season too, #ripMimi https://t.co/eJhhV0u6Bv— miya 🌹 (@j_caamani) July 22, 2020
We really lost a real one. I know she’s up there in heaven with my brother 🙏 sending love and prayers— Elijah Julian (@MrElijahJulian) July 22, 2020
Sucks hearing this.😞life is way too short bro. Love & prayers🙏🏾— Otha III aka Vakseen (@Vakseen) July 22, 2020