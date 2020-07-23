Demitra 'Mimi' Roche, 'Bad Girls Club' Star, Dead at 34

✖

Demitra "Mimi" Roche has passed away at the age of 34. The passing of the Bad Girls Club star was announced on Twitter Wednesday by producer Vince Valholla. He founded of Valholla Entertainment, where Roche served as vice president of A&R since 2011.

In addition to the Tweet, Valholla also issued a statement about Roche's death. "Mimi's keen instincts, coupled with her amazing gift for assessing talent and her ability to adapt to the constantly changing trends of urban music landscape make her a natural for this position," the statement read, via PEOPLE. "I'm confident she will continue to be an invaluable asset to the Valholla empire." Roche's cause of death is not immediately clear.

I’m at a loss for words. Don’t know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across. She was big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones pic.twitter.com/7AOv3lwYe3 — Vince Valholla (@VinceValholla) July 22, 2020

Roche, however, is perhaps most known for her role on the reality TV series Bad Girls Club Season 8. Dubbed Bad Girls Club: Las Vegas, the season premiere in 2012 on Oxygen channel, and was the third to take place in a location other than Los Angeles, California. The show's premise featured an ensemble of "charismatic tough chicks" that were deemed "bad girls." Every season, the cast would live together in a mansion for three months under specific rules set by the production. Roche's nickname on the reality series was "The Miami Maverick."

The outlet also noted that one of Roche's Facebook friends, Ashley Colon, posted a memorial on Wednesday, as well. "Rest easy babygirl, Demitra Roche," she wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of the two together. "I just wished you a happy birthday then the next day this is what I see. 2020 is def the year of Appreciating your loved ones, hug them tight tell them you love them as life is clearly way [too] short. Some of you may know her from bad girls club but I knew the real her. Such a sweet soul and with radiant￼ energy so full of life. Gone [too] soon."