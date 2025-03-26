‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Winner and Final Prize Total Revealed

Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island has concluded, and a winner has been declared, as well as their total winnings.

After 11 intense episodes filled with drama, challenges, and money, the Season 2 finale of the Deal or No Deal series was just down to 27-year-old Alexis Lete and 44-year-old David Genat, but only one could come out on top.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Towards the beginning of the Mar. 25 episode, it was revealed that Genat was the last one standing after his three cases wound up being more than Lete’s. Genat had the chance to win the final case, which was up to $10 million but as the last guest standing, the Banker added on an additional $2 million to the prize to make it $12,232,001. Of course, before the final game is played, everyone meets the Banker herself, Chrissy Teigen.

Pictured: (l-r) Joe Manganiello, David Genat — (Photo by: Monty Brinton/NBC)

After making it through seven full rounds and turning down many tough offers from the Banker, Genat had to make a choice between two remaining cases carrying $75 and $12,232,001 or an offer of $5,800,000, the highest offer in Deal or No Deal history. After much consideration, Genat finally took the deal, which wound up being a good thing since the 18 case he initially chose was just $75.

Other contestants for Season 2 included reality TV legends like Survivor fan-favorite Parvati Shallow, Australian Survivor’s Genat, and Big Brother icon Dr. Will Kirby, as well as Luke Olejniczak, Sydnee Peck, Rock Carlson, Storm Wilson, Courtney “C.K.” Kim, La Shell Wooten, Dickson Wong, Maria-Grace “M.G.” Cook, Seychelle Cordero, and Phillip Solomon.

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 has been a pretty entertaining one that saw two contestants kissing behind the scenes. It also saw a bit of an unnecessary cliffhanger earlier in the season as an elimination was cut off right at the episode’s end, making fans wait a full week to see who would be making it through. As for the remaining two, Lete was crowned Miss Indiana USA in 2020, while Brooklyn-born Genat was on Seasons 6 and 7 of Australian Survivor. He was the Sole Survivor of Australian Survivor: All Stars. Now he’s the winner of $5,800,000.

As of now, Season 3 of Deal or No Deal Island has been confirmed, and it’s unclear which way NBC is leaning. It’s one of many shows on the network in danger of cancellation, and it’s hard to tell when NBC could make the announcement. Now that Season 2 is over, fans will likely be wanting Season 3, but in the meantime, the wait will continue.