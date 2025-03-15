Two ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Contestants Secretly Kissed Behind the Scenes

Deal or No Deal Island is ramping up the drama. Two contestants apparently secretly kissed behind the scenes.

Dickson Wong was eliminated during Episode 9 of Season 2 on Mar. 4, and while his goofy humor and strategic mind weren’t enough to keep him in the game, he did manage to do something pretty unsuspecting. He admitted to kissing a fellow contestant, the very one that eliminated him.

While speaking with Boston Rob on the Deal or No Deal Island After Show following his elimination, Wong got to talking about fellow contestant Alexis Lete, his Banker’s Island “girlfriend.” He tried to form an alliance with her using a number of methods, and he wasn’t shy about his obvious attraction toward her. It seemed like they were really hitting things off throughout the episodes, but unfortunately, it only worked against him in the end when she eliminated him.

Pictured: (l-r) Alexis Lete, Dickson Wong — (Photo by: Monty Brinton/NBC)

But not before they shared a moment together. Wong admitted to Rob that he “already kissed Lete.” He said it happened on their off day, “we wanted to keep it private.” Boston Rob thought that Wong was only joking, to which Wong tried to convince him. Rob asked the producers if there was any truth, and one replied, “Yes, they did, baby.”

Unseen footage of Wong and Lete was revealed, showing them on a bus with their fellow contestants. Sitting next to each other, the two were playfully pressured by everyone to kiss, and Lete grabbed Wong’s face and kissed him, much to everyone’s delight. “Good for you, dude,” Boston Rob told Wong after the footage ended.

Considering it was Lete who had sent him home, it’s unknown where their relationship stands now. Lete is still in the game along with Courtney “C.K.” Kim, Parvati Shallow, and David Genat, so it’s quite possible that the elimination worked well with her. At the very least, Wong didn’t seem too torn up about her sending him home. A show like Deal or No Deal Island can make or break relationships, and although Wong and Lete were never actually in an alliance, that might be different for their personal lives.

If Lete and Wong are able to continue their blossoming friendship off of Banker’s Island, that would definitely be fun to see, whether platonically or romantically. Or perhaps it was just a one-off thing. For now, fans should tune in to Deal or No Deal Island on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC to see if Lete’s elimination pays off.