‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Season 2 Cast Stars Reality TV Legends

Deal or No Deal Island is coming back for Season 2 – and it’s bringing a brand new set of reality legends to the Banker’s private island. The NBC series announced its new cast on Thursday, Oct. 10, revealing that TV veterans Parvati Shallow, Dr. Will Kirby and David Genat will be competing for the iconic hidden briefcases.

Joe Manganiello, who also executive produces the show alongside Howie Mandel, returns as host and ultimate game master of Season 2, which comes with a whole new crop of cutthroat players.

Shallow, who most recently competed on The Traitors, first established herself as a reality TV contender on 2006’s Survivor: Cook Islands, going on to win $1 million on Survivor: Micronesia. Dr. Will, meanwhile, hasn’t thrown his hat in the ring on any competition show in two decades after initially establishing himself as a Big Brother legend as the winner of Season 2 and fourth-placed finisher on Season 7’s All-Star iteration. Rounding out the reality legend trio is former supermodel Genat, who won Australian Survivor in 2020 while earning himself the title of “The Golden God.”



The three experienced reality stars will have plenty of other ruthless competitors vying for the money alongside them in Season 2:

Rock Carlson, 65 | Henderson, NV

Maria-Grace Cook, 21 | Greer, SC

Seychelle Cordero, 31 | Staten Island, NY

Courtney Kim, 36 | Charlotte, NC

Alexis Lete, 27 | Louisville, KY

Luke Olejniczak, 29 | Eagle River, WI

Sydnee Peck, 27 | Redondo Beach, CA

Phillip Solomon, 37 | Austin, TX

Storm Wilson, 25 | Austin, TX

Dickson Wong, 24 | Wood River, IL

La Shell Wooten, 55 | Chapel Hill, NC

On Deal or No Deal Island, briefcases are hidden around the private island containing a total of more than $200 million in prize money. In each episode, players compete in daring challenges to secure the briefcases that will be used in that evening’s game of Deal or No Deal. The player who grabs the highest-value case not only wins immunity, but they get to choose a fellow player to enter The Temple.

That chosen player will have to then play a classic game of Deal or No Deal, and if they make a bad deal, they’re sent packing immediately. If they make a good deal, however, they earn the power to eliminate another player. The last player standing faces the Banker to win the group pot of money that is added to throughout the season for the possibility of winning the largest prize in Deal or No Deal history. In Season 1, winner Jordan Fowler ended up playing for $13,857,000.



Catch up on Season 1 of Deal or No Deal Island, which is streaming on Peacock.