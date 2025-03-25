NBC Just Spoiled the ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Banker Reveal

Ahead of Deal or No Deal Island’s Season 2 finale, airing tonight on NBC, the network has spoiled the Banker’s identity.

In an Instagram video, Season 1 Banker and original Deal or No Deal host Howie Mandel shared some advice to Season 2’s Banker, who eventually revealed herself to be none other than Chrissy Teigen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The reveal comes after host Joe Manganiello previously teased the Banker’s identity to NBC Insider, saying that this season’s Banker has “roots in Deal or No Deal” and that it’s “going to make total sense. While it might seem a bit random to have Teigen as the Banker, the TV personality and author was actually a briefcase model during the pilot and first season of Deal or No Deal. It was at the start of her career nearly 20 years ago, and now she’s returned.

“We’ve tried to make a concerted effort to choose bankers – yes, there’s a new Banker this season – that have roots in Deal or No Deal,” Manganiello said. “To choose Bankers that make sense in terms of Deal or No Deal canon. And that’s all I’ll say, because there’s gonna be some fun surprises this year in terms of the Banker and people are gonna learn some things.”

Even though Deal or No Deal Island has yet to be renewed for Season 3, it’s never too early to predict who could be the next Banker. It can be assumed that it will be someone else with ties to Deal or No Deal, as Manganiello said, perhaps another former briefcase model. Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex and even before Suits, Meghan Markle was once on Deal or No Deal. Now that she’s slowly getting back into the TV and social media game, perhaps she can be the next Banker.

Meanwhile, the Season 2 finale of Deal or No Deal Island airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, and it’s just down to Alexis Lete and David Genat. There is no telling who could come out on top and with how much money, but it will surely be another intense and entertaining episode that fans won’t want to miss out on. It will also be exciting to see Teigen’s reveal as the Banker in the finale, and the reactions will certainly be worth it.