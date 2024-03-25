NBC Reportedly Orders Season 2 of Promising New Show

Deal or No Deal Island is reportedly renewed for a second season. for a second season. The Cinemaholic reports that though NBC hasn't officially announced the second installment, casting for season 2 is underway. Joe Manganiello, the show's host, is expected to return as well. A reboot of the popular game show Deal or No Deal, the competition follows 13 players as they compete on a challenging quest to locate briefcases containing over $200 million, all while striving to outlast their competition. The show has elements of Survivor.

In an interview with Blavity, Claudia Jordan, a former model for the show, spoke about her decision to participate in the reality competition series' inaugural season. "I love anything related to Deal or No Deal, and I'm flattered any time they ask me to still be a part of it, because I feel like I was part of the show from the very beginning," she said. "I was there from the pilot episode, so I have been there pretty much the longest, so I feel like I would have felt extremely hurt if I wasn't a part of this show. So I was really happy when I got the call."

Regarding her strategy, the former track star said she had to come in hot. "I am competitive, but I'm also 50. Okay. So before this, I was like, 'OK, let me work on my cardio just a little bit.' I was going to be upfront about my age at the gate to just let people know, maybe that would make them think I'm less of a threat. And I was kind of on the fence about whether I was going to let them know [about my] involvement with Deal or No Deal, if I was going to downplay it or not," she said. Ultimately, she was eliminated.