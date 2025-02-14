‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Cliffhanger Has Fans Lashing out at NBC

NBC’s Deal or No Deal reboot just made fans awfully upset. The Feb. 11 episode of Deal or No Deal Island ended on a cliffhanger, not showing the end of the case round or the elimination. Just as things were getting heated during the case round, the show just ended with no resolve or elimination, leaving viewers wondering C.K. made a good deal against the Banker. Fans took to Reddit to share their frustration, with someone wondering if it was intentional or not. One user shared it was intention, noting that there were more breaks than usual.

“But I wish they hadn’t done the cliffhanger,” Cheap_Wishbone_9734 said. “It was unnecessary. Next week will probably be a double elimination.” Meanwhile, radsherm said, “I love this show, but as a Survivor (which gets the 1.5 hour timeslot) and Traitors (pure-ish hour) fan the spoiler sloppiness and cheap editing tricks really ruin things for me at time. Wish they’d just have confidence in their show and keep a steady format.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

not harriet tubman! 😭 this cliffhanger is crazy omg i need next week’s episode NOW 😩 #DealOrNoDealIsland #DONDI pic.twitter.com/wIt5QmhwA8 — Deal or No Deal Island (@DealOrNoDealUS) February 12, 2025

While it’s definitely not uncommon for a show to end on a cliffhanger and a reality show at that, after two seasons, this is a first for Deal or No Deal Island. “I was shocked they left us on a cliffhanger only because they haven’t done that before,” Hot_Resolution_3205 said. “but honestly this is the craziest it’s ever been, so I’m not surprised they want to drag us along another week.”

It was an intense showdown this week on the Banker’s Island that proved C.K. certainly has some enemies who would be more than happy to see her be eliminated. It’s hard to predict what will happen when the show comes back on Tuesday, but Deal or No Deal Island certainly knows how to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The cliffhanger was frustrating especially since things were pretty intense just before the elimination, but at the very least, Tuesday’s episode should be an exciting one assuming it will start off where it left off. As for whether there will be a double elimination or not involving reality TV favorites, fans will have to wait and see.

Deal or No Deal Island is unpredictable, and having them change up the format in the middle of Season 2 was unexpected. Who knows what will happen. New episodes of Deal or No Deal Island premiere Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.