‘Ex on the Beach’: Reality TV’s Hottest Singles Bring the Drama in a Tear-Filled Exclusive Sneak Peek

The one and only “relations-t show” is back! Ex on the Beach returns to MTV Thursday, March 31, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of all the drama to come when these singles from the world of Love Island, Big Brother, Too Hot To Handle, World of Dance, The Challenge, Double Shot at Love and Paradise Hotel try to determine if they’re ready to move on from their ex or give love another chance.

“This is a dope place for emotional trauma,” one of the singles can be heard saying in PopCulture’s season sneak peek, as Derynn Paige from Double Shot at Love declares emphatically, “You never take back a cheating loser.” There are twists and turns at every step of the way for our singles, who will be taken to the Table of Truth and beyond to learn what’s really going on when it comes to their relationships.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The cast navigates the excitement and heartbreak of romantic relationships with old lovers and new prospects while constantly being blindsided by the surprise arrival of their exes,” the series synopsis reads. “As ex-lovers wash ashore, the daters will have to decide whether to rekindle a past flame or move on for good.”

Singles on this season of Ex on the Beach include Paige (Double Shot at Love), Ray Gantt (Love Island), Da’Vonne Rogers (Big Brother & The Challenge), Bryce Hirschberg (Too Hot To Handle), David Barta (Paradise Hotel), Kyra Green (Love Island), Arisce Wanzer (Strut), Jonathan Troncoso (World of Dance), Ranin Karim and Alain Lorenzo. Exes this season include Nicole O’Brien (Too Hot To Handle), Caro Viee (Love Island), Emily Salch (Love Island), Sher (Love Island), Kat Dunn (Big Brother), Jamar Lee (Big Brother Canada), Minh-Ly Nguyen-Cao (Big Brother Canada), Ricky Rogers (Double Shot at Love), Mike Mulderrig (Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club), Dani Coco, Elias, Nicole Amelia, Joelle Brian and Alexis Christina.

Will these singles and their exes find a way to move on, with or without each other? Or will they stay stuck in the past? The American version of Ex on the Beach premieres on March 31 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, and you can stream past seasons on Paramount+, Pluto TV or the MTV app.