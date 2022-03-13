‘Ex on the Beach’ Season 5: What We Know

MTV fans have been eagerly awaiting news about Season 5 of the network’s wildest dating series, Ex on the Beach. It’s been years since the network has aired a new season of the series, which made their recent announcement about Season 5 all the more exciting. The newest season of the dating show will premiere in late March. In advance of the premiere, what do you need to know about Season 5 of Ex on the Beach?

Ex on the Beach has been on somewhat of a lengthy break. The last season, which was titled Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love to coincide with the show’s wintery New Zealand setting, originally premiered in December 2019. So, it’s been a while since fans have gotten to see their favorites from The Challenge, Big Brother and the Real World attempt to find love. But, fans won’t have to wait much longer for Season 5, as it premieres on March 31 on MTV.

Since the next season of Ex on the Beach will soon premiere, MTV has released some details about what fans can expect. From the release date to the cast list, read on to find out everything you need to know about Season 5 of Ex on the Beach.

Release Date

After a long wait, the next season of Ex on the Beach will be here before you know it! MTV shared that Season 5 will premiere on Thursday, March 31st at 8 p.m. on MTV.

Cast

A number of reality stars are heading to the beach to hopefully find love (and get into a bit of drama along the way). The cast includes “singles” Da’Vonne Rogers (Big Brother, The Challenge), Bryce Hirschberg (Too Hot to Handle), Ray Gantt (Love Island USA), Arisce Wanzer (Strut), David Barta (Paradise Hotel). Season 5 will feature a bevy of the singles’ exes such as Caro Viee (Love Island USA), Kat Dunn (Big Brother), and Mike Mulderrig (Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club).

Renewal

As if the news about Season 5 wasn’t enough, MTV had some amazing news to share about the future of Ex on the Beach. The reality series was renewed for Season 6, as well. So, there will be a ton more love-filled, beachy drama to come.