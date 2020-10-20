'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks' Top 11 Outfit Has Twitter Talking
During Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, new host Tyra Banks has donned a ton of fashionable looks. Of course, since Banks has stepped into the hosting role in place of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, many DWTS have voiced their criticisms for how she's handled her duties thus far. But, on Monday night, viewers had thoughts about Banks' choice of attire.
On Monday's episode, Banks wore a couple of looks throughout the night. Her first look featured a gold top that appeared to be wrapped around Banks' torso along with scarlet pants. The DWTS host is known for her incredibly fashionable looks given her status as one of the most famous models in the world. Ahead of '80's night, which took place on Oct. 12, she even said that she has a penchant for fashion by writing on Instagram, "The dancers and stars really bring it week to week, and I love bringing the fashion!"
#DWTS am I the only one who thinks Tyra’s outfit looks like a thousand zippers? pic.twitter.com/tUmnGasZH2— Maritza (@MariGoingPostal) October 20, 2020
But, many viewers didn't believe that she was bringing the fashion this week. Check out what DWTS fans had to say about Banks' slightly avant-garde outfit.
A Fashion Show
Please get Tyra Banks off the show - she makes it a fashion show not a dancing show -— Lou Taylor (@taylorlst) October 20, 2020
One DWTS fan is calling for the show to remove Banks as the host because they claim that "she makes it a fashion show." Well, it certainly seems as though there are many viewers who are preoccupied with her fashion choices, though.
The Stylists?
Do the #DWTS stylists hate Tyra or something?— Rachel Rosenthal (@rrosenthal) October 20, 2020
There were so many viewers who couldn't help but take to Twitter to comment on the state of Banks' fashion. The above user even joked that the stylists "hate" the host due to her interesting choice of attire.
Doesn't Fit
Ok #DWTS just started and again I hate the outfits Tyra wears.... it doesn’t fit this show. The hosts always had a very classy elegant look.— JMA (@Janan5of5) October 20, 2020
Clearly, there were many people who weren't feeling Banks' latest look. Although one fan said that the host's fashion choices don't fit the show, Banks has definitely been bringing the glam every single week.
Questioning The Mirror Situation
I’m convinced that they are refusing to place a mirror in tyra’s dressing room...that’s the only explanation. #DWTS— Jay 🏳️🌈 💛🐝 (@DiamondHunter80) October 20, 2020
One fan was so taken aback by Banks' look that they jokingly questioned whether there was a mirror in her dressing room. They made their feelings on the look pretty clear.
Fired?
Who dresses Tyra? They should be fired #DWTS— Mountville Maven (@285Maven) October 20, 2020
Fans are taking things to the extreme based on the DWTS host's fashion. This fan even said that Banks' stylist should be fired.
Not Flattering
Whoever is Tyra Banks stylist needs to be fired. Her looks on #DWTS are so bad and so unflattering— Elisa De La Cruz (@elisa_delacruz) October 20, 2020
While this outfit in particular has caused a stir on social media, this fan wasn't impressed by any of the host's other looks, either. In fact, they also said that her stylist needs to be fired or, at the very least, given a stern talking to by the fashion police.
"Haut Mess"
We need to talk Tyra. These outfits are a haut mess #DWTS pic.twitter.com/gnS6Wg1ihE— give em the ol’ razzle dazzle (@weetwooval) October 20, 2020
This user's gif showcases exactly how they're feeling about Banks' fashion. They even wrote that her looks have been a "haut mess."