'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks' Top 11 Outfit Has Twitter Talking

During Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, new host Tyra Banks has donned a ton of fashionable looks. Of course, since Banks has stepped into the hosting role in place of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, many DWTS have voiced their criticisms for how she's handled her duties thus far. But, on Monday night, viewers had thoughts about Banks' choice of attire.

On Monday's episode, Banks wore a couple of looks throughout the night. Her first look featured a gold top that appeared to be wrapped around Banks' torso along with scarlet pants. The DWTS host is known for her incredibly fashionable looks given her status as one of the most famous models in the world. Ahead of '80's night, which took place on Oct. 12, she even said that she has a penchant for fashion by writing on Instagram, "The dancers and stars really bring it week to week, and I love bringing the fashion!"

#DWTS am I the only one who thinks Tyra’s outfit looks like a thousand zippers? pic.twitter.com/tUmnGasZH2 — Maritza (@MariGoingPostal) October 20, 2020

But, many viewers didn't believe that she was bringing the fashion this week. Check out what DWTS fans had to say about Banks' slightly avant-garde outfit.