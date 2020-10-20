'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Sound off on Derek Hough's Return to the Dancefloor

There was no way ABC would bring back Derek Hough for Dancing With the Stars and not ask him to dance. Fans waiting for the new judge to put on his dancing shoes with girlfriend Hayley Erbert were rewarded for their patience, as the two gave a breathtaking performance. Hough returned to the show this season to fill in for judge Len Goodman, who could not travel to the U.S. due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Hough's dance on Monday night's episode was hyped up for weeks and even teased in the taped cold open. Hough was brought in for a mid-season evaluation and was asked how he'd rank his judge commentary so far. Hough thought he was doing a good job as a judge. When he was asked how he would rate his overall performance, he thought that meant it was time to dance. He rushed out of the room to prepare for his dance.

Erbert and Hough have been dating since 2015 and already danced on DWTS together in 2017. There was speculation he might propose to Erbert during Monday's episode, but they both denied that was in the works. "No," Hough said in an episode of their YouTube show. "That's not us," Erbert added.