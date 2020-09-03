'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks Hypes up Her Hosting Gig With Bikini Collage

✖

Tyra Banks is doing all she can to win over some Dancing with the Stars fans ahead of her debut as the show’s new host. Since ABC sent shockwaves among the series’ fandom in cutting both Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, many loyal watchers have been reluctant to accept Banks as the new face of the competition.

Pumping up the new season on a day in which the cast of celebrities was revealed on Good Morning America, Banks shared a bikini collage on Instagram as a means to promote the upcoming season. “Bringing my A-game to @DancingABC September 14th,” she wrote. “I’m your new host. See you there.” Banks was announced as the replacement for Bergeron and Andrews in July, saying in a statement that she has been a fan of the competition since the beginning. “Tom has set a powerful state, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hates,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Sep 2, 2020 at 9:22am PDT

In the wake of ABC’s switch-up with its hosts, fans of the show haven’t been too receptive of Banks joining the program. Many fans continue to voice their disappointment in seeing Bergeron, who had been with the show since its inception, no longer a part of the series. Bergeron called his 15-year run “incredible” and is “grateful” for the friendships he made over that timespan. As for Andrews, she took the position in 2014 after previously competing in a prior season.

So excited to be hosting and producing the new @DancingABC. There’s so much legacy. Can't wait to bring the fierce, the fun and the SMIZE. 💛 @GMA https://t.co/6pFAmNr7ST — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) July 15, 2020

On Wednesday, ABC revealed the full cast of celebrities that will be taking part in the competition when it returns at the end of the month. Leading the way is Carole Baskin, who became famous through Netflix’s hit sensation, Tiger King. Also set to appear is another Netflix personality, Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset. From the sports world, former NFL tight end Vernon Davis, former NBA player Charles Oakley and figure skater Johhny Weir are all a part of the cast. While the hosts will look different this year, all three of the judges -- Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli -- will be back in their usual chairs.